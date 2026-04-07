Biting ban leaves Sale facing hooker shortage for Leinster clash

SALE SHARKS HOOKER Nathan Jibulu has been handed a six-week ban for biting, leaving the club short on hookers ahead of their Champions Cup quarter-final meeting with Leinster on Saturday.

Sale were already planning for the game without England international Luke Cowan-Dickie, who suffered a broken arm in their round of 16 win over Harlequins.

And now Jibulu is also set to be unavailable after receiving a six-week ban for biting Harlequins’ Will Hobson in the 69th minute of their win at the Stoop.

Sale will likely now turn to Ethan Caine and Tadgh McElroy for this weekend’s meeting at Aviva Stadium.

Former Leinster, Connacht and Ulster hooker McElroy has had limited involvement this season, only featuring in the Premiership Cup.

Caine came off the bench in all four of Sale’s Champions Cup pool games, and has played 19 games in total across the campaign.

Following Sale’s round of 16 win, Jibulu, 23, was cited for an incident in contravention of Law 9.12: A player must not physically abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes biting.

Under World Rugby’s sanctions for foul play, Law 9.12 (Biting) carries a low-end entry point of 12 weeks; mid-range: 18 weeks; top-end: 24 to 208 weeks.

An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Philippe Cavalieros (France, Chair), Bogdan Zebega (Romania) and Ruhan Straeuli (South Africa) heard Jibulu’s case via video conference today. The Committee heard evidence and submissions from the player and his representatives, and from the EPCR Disciplinary Officer, Liam McTiernan.

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An EPCR statement read: “Jibulu accepted that he had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card.

“The Committee upheld the citing complaint, finding that Jibulu had bitten an opponent and determined that the offending was at the low-end of World Rugby’s sanctions and 12 weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

“Taking into account his guilty plea, timely expression of remorse, his young age and inexperience and his clear disciplinary record, the Committee decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum of 50%, before imposing a six-week suspension.

“The expiry of his suspension will be determined once Sale Sharks’ fixtures for the rest of the season are confirmed.

“Both the player and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.”

Ben Curry, Tom Curry, and loosehead prop Bevan Rodd are also sidelined for Sale.

Meanwhile, Toulon centre Ma’a Nonu has been suspended for three weeks following a dangerous tackle on Stormers’ Wandisile Simelane.

The incident occured in the 79th minute of Toulon’s 28-27 win on Saturday.

The French side are away to Glasgow in this weekend’s quarter-finals.