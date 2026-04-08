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De Lutiis playing for the Reds in a challenge match against Ulster in 2025. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Staying Put

In-demand prop De Lutiis rebuffs Ireland to commit to Australia

Ulster and the IRFU have been chasing De Lutiis, who has opted to remain in Australia for another three years.
7.49am, 8 Apr 2026

IN-DEMAND TIGHTHEAD prop Massimo De Lutiis on Wednesday rebuffed Ireland and Ulster to commit to Australian rugby and his Super Rugby club Queensland Reds.

The big 22-year-old, who has twice been called into the Wallabies camp only for injury to hamper him, is eligible for Ireland through his mother.

Ulster and the Irish Rugby Football Union have been chasing De Lutiis, but he opted to remain in Australia for another three years.

“I had a lot to weigh up. I spent a good week or two going through it and it was a bit stressful,” De Lutiis said of the Ireland opportunity.

“I definitely feel like a weight has been lifted with this decision. Now I’m locked in, I can focus on the next three years in Australia.”

Part of his rationale was the chance to play for Australia at the World Cup next year on home soil.

De Lutiis said he had asked himself: “Did I want to be potentially playing in front of family and friends at a home World Cup next year?

“Even if I don’t, it would be amazing to be around a tournament like that with the huge support that’s out there,” added the front-row forward who is 6ft 2in and tips the scales at 126kg.

Rugby Australia director of high performance Peter Horne said it was a coup to get him to stay.

“Massimo has been the subject of interest from overseas clubs and unions, and we are delighted he has chosen to commit to the Reds and Australian Rugby for the next three years,” he said.

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