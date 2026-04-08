Willie Mullins-trained I Am Maximus headlines Grand National declarations

I AM MAXIMUS heads the maximum field of 34 declared runners as he attempts to emulate Red Rum in Saturday’s Randox Grand National.

No horse since Ginger McCain’s Aintree legend has won the world’s most famous steeplechase, lost the title and then regained it. Red Rum won in 1973 and 1974 and was second in 1975 and 1976 before bringing the house down with a third victory in 1977.

Willie Mullins’ I Am Maximus – who will be sporting cheekpieces for just the second time, the first being back in December 2022 – won two years ago in the hands of Paul Townend and found only stablemate Nick Rockett too good in 2025 when aiming to be the first dual winner since Tiger Roll.

As well as the past two winners, Mullins also runs Grangeclare West, who was third last year and will actually be the ride of Patrick Mullins, successful aboard Nick Rockett for his father last year but now overlooked in favour of the Bobbyjo Chase winner. Tom Bellamy picks up a dream spare ride on the defending champion.

Others for Closutton are Spanish Harlem, owned by Dr Peter Fitzgerald, founder and owner of the sponsors Randox, Lecky Watson, Champ Kiely, High Class Hero, Captain Cody and Quai De Bourbon.

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Willie Mullins pictured with I Am Maximus. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Rebecca Curtis-trained Haiti Couleurs is another aiming for a slice of history as no horse has won the Welsh and Irish Nationals as well as the Aintree version, while Banbridge, Gerri Colombe, Firefox, Monty’s Star and Oscars Brother enhance Ireland’s traditionally strong hand. The latter is trained by Connor King and will be ridden by his brother, Daniel.

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have two big chances, with last year’s fourth Iroko joined by stablemate Jagwar. Like I Am Maximus, both are owned by JP McManus, who also has Cheltenham Festival winner Johnnywho on his UK-trained team.

Ben Pauling’s Twig finished 10th last year and Becher Chase success over the fences earlier this season has reignited the National dream for his connections, who picked him up for £100. He will be ridden by the owner’s 21-year-old son, Beau Morgan.

“He ran well in the race last year when he was ridden to come home well, but I don’t think the plan was to be quite so far back,” said Pauling.

“He acts on the track, he obviously enjoys it there having won the Becher and if we can get him into a rhythm closer to the pace, as it’s much harder these days to come from off the pace, that would be better.

“If he can travel in the first half of the field on the first circuit and just hold our own on the second circuit, as we know he stays very well, then we’ll see if we can beat last year’s result. Anything inside the top 10 and we’d be thrilled, anything else is a bonus.

“He’s not thrown in or anything like that but he’s got his ground and he likes the fences so I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s there with a shout two out, after there we’ll see.

“He’s very much a fairytale National story, he cost next to nothing, he’s ridden by the son of the owner, but we’ll see if we have a fairytale result.”

There were no withdrawals at the 72-hour declaration stage, although Jimmy Mangan’s Spillane’s Tower is also declared to run in Thursday’s Racing Welfare Bowl Chase. Should that be the case, Pied Piper, who is the first of six reserves, would be number 34 and line up as a sixth runner in the race for Gordon Elliott.

In the event of a non-runner, the deadline for reserves to make the final field is 1pm on Friday.