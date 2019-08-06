Arsenal captain Koscielny ends nine-year spell by joining French side

LAURENT KOSCIELNY HAS succeeded in securing a move away from Arsenal, joining Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for a reported €5 million.

Koscielny has been with Arsenal since 2010. Source: Adam Davy

Former France international Koscielny has ended a nine-season stay in the Premier League by returning to the French top flight.

“We decided to sanction his move to Bordeaux once we agreed acceptable transfer terms,” the Gunners said in a statement.

“We thank Laurent for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

The 33-year-old plunged his Arsenal future into doubt in July when the club confirmed he had refused to travel on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Koscielny featured 17 times in the Premier League last term, despite missing the first few months due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Gunners signed the centre-back from Lorient in 2010 and he has been one of few consistent performers for the club in that time.

After filling in as captain regularly from the 2015-16 campaign onwards, Koscielny took the armband on a full-time basis at the start of last term following the retirement of Per Mertesacker.

Koscielny’s departure will likely bring further concern from supporters about their underwhelming defensive options, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Nacho Monreal, Rob Holding and the much-maligned Shkodran Mustafi their most recognisable central defenders unless new signings arrive before Thursday’s deadline.

He will provide much-needed defensive reinforcement for Bordeaux, who saw first-choice centre-back Jules Kounde move to Sevilla earlier in the transfer window.