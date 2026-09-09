Lowry determined to be part of 'very special' Ryder Cup in Adare

SHANE LOWRY SAYS the prospect of playing at a home Ryder Cup next year would be “very special”, as the Offaly man prepares for this week’s Irish Open in Doonbeg.

Lowry is back on Irish soil to take part in the Co Clare event, where he acknowledged his main focus over the next year will be securing his involvement in the 2027 Ryder Cup at Limerick’s Adare Manor.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that a lot of my goals over the next 12 months are going to be revolving around one thing, and that’s going to be part of a winning Ryder Cup team at Adare,” Lowry said.

“When it got announced as Adare Monday, the Ryder Cup, in 2027, it’s something that I looked at and it would be very, very special to play a Ryder Cup at home. I know a home one is in Europe but an Irish home Ryder Cup would be very special. I was at the one at The K Club (2006) on the Friday, and yeah, gives me goosebumps even just thinking about it.

“So a lot of the reason why can I get out of bed over the next 12 months will be working towards that.

‘I’m looking forward to the challenge of trying to make the team and then trying to win.”

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It’s been a testing year for Lowry, who started 2026 ranked 26th in the world but has since slipped back to 53rd.

Still, the Offaly man feels he hasn’t been a too far off producing stronger returns on the course.

“It’s interesting because I feel like when things are going your way, you come off the golf course and you go, (I) got a lot out of that round or I finished sixth when I feel like maybe I could have finished 12th. But when things are not going your way, you feel like you come off the golf course and you shoot the worst score you can every day. I feel like that’s been happening a lot a little over the last few months.

Lowry plays from the ninth tee. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I’m not a stats guy, really, but if I look at my stats over the last year, it’s not been that bad. It’s been close. I went out in two Majors this year, if things don’t… if I have a great day, I’ve got a chance, which is not necessarily a bad thing on Sundays.

“There’s been a lot of ‘nearly’ golf in there. But I think I’m mature enough and been around long enough to know that three or four months of bad golf, or average results, is not going to make or break your career.

“You need to ride the wave and fight your way through it and that’s what I feel like I’m doing.

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“I fully believe what I do is the right thing for me, the way I go about my business, the way I practice, the way I work on my game, and I don’t think I need to take too much of a deviation from what I’ve been doing,” he continued.

“I think there’s just been certain moments this year where it’s just not gone my way where I have probably not been my best mentally or something like that, that I feel like, you know, a bounce here or there it could be different, but ifs and buts in golf, that’s all the way it is.

I’m not too disheartened by the whole thing. I feel like there’s still time to rescue a decent year.

“Like, look, I left Memphis a few weeks ago, right and I wasn’t in the BMW. And everyone in the BMW is going home sulking, and I went home and I wasn’t too discouraged from the whole thing. I felt like I was getting three weeks off and getting a chance to get to refresh myself and come to The Irish Open and Wentworth and refresh and energise and hopefully give them a good go.

“I feel like the last few years, I come into this part of the season or the latter part of the season kind of going through the motions because I feel like I’m over-golfed, whereas I don’t feel like that this year.

“Who knows. The one thing I do know is that I get up every day and work at it. You go out and give it your best. There will be times when I will feel under pressure. There will be times when I give myself chances to win tournaments. Just get through that and get over the line.”