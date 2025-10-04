'You're so proud watching': Athlone's former captain on league win, motherhood and club GAA return

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON BROUGHT a very different experience for Laurie Ryan.

Last year’s Women’s Premier Division winning captain held her four-month-old son Jack, as she waved her former Athlone Town team-mates off to their title coronation.

Ryan was in Athlone to meet Róisín Molloy for lunch and having also bumped into assistant coach Gordon Brett, she decided to see the team bus off to Cork.

Later that evening, Ryan tuned in to watch her former side wrap up back to back league titles after a 4-0 win at Turner’s Cross.

“It was just nice for all the girls to see Jack because this time last year I was getting ready to go win the league with them and to have a four-month-old now, it’s been a quick turnaround,” she says.

“It was lovely to see them, catch up, and to wave them off. I watched the match, and they just went about their business really professionally. There was no sitting back waiting for anything to happen. It’s kind of what they’ve done all year.

“They keep just ticking boxes, and Wednesday was no different for them, which was great to see.”

Huge congrats to all involved 💙🖤 @gbrett3 and all the girls putting in a serious shift all year 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/UT0sNOKqo3 — Laurie Ryan (@LaurieRyan2) October 1, 2025

When The 42 calls on Thursday afternoon, Ryan is out for a drive to keep baby Jack asleep.

“It’s a different world,” she laughs, the Clare dual star joking that juggling soccer and Gaelic football through the years has prepared her for motherhood.

While recently back playing club GAA, this is the first season Ryan hasn’t been involved with Athlone Town, having joined shortly after the inception of the women’s team in 2020 as she lectured in Technological University of the Shannon.

She captained the Midlanders to their first league title last season, as well as historic FAI Cup glory in 2023 and two President’s Cup titles, amassing over 100 appearances along the way.

Being a spectator this year, as Athlone navigated the added bonus of Champions League and Europa Cup football, has been very different for the 31-year-old.

“It’s obviously a huge change watching on, but when you see the girls that you know, and even new girls coming in, you just want them to do well.

Advertisement

“You know they’re putting in all the work that they can to make the squad better each week.

“It’s been an amazing journey from when I first went in to now. On the European nights, a lot of people were texting me because I couldn’t make it up with the baby, it was a bit late for him. It was just so lovely to still feel part of it, even though I was far away. I thought that was really nice from a lot of the people around the club. The girls all keep in touch and everything.

“Even though I’m away, I still feel like they’re part of me. It’s just amazing to watch their progression, to see how good they’ve been this year, to make that step up from last year and push on even more is brilliant for them.”

Lifting the 2023 FAI Cup. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

While Athlone are targetting an unbeaten league campaign, rounding out against Peamount United this evening and Sligo Rovers next weekend, they’re also in contention for a dream double, facing Bohemians in their fourth successive FAI Cup final on 19 October.

It has already been an outstanding season domestically and on the European stage, with managerial upheaval contended with following the departures of Ciarán Kilduff and Colin Fortune.

“They probably had been written off a little bit,” Ryan reflects amidst staff and player turnover, marvelling at what felt like “a totally huge mammoth task” to retain the title.

They just took it in their stride, she says.

Like their former skipper as she adjusted to life outside the bubble.

“I was really content in January not to be out in the cold and running. I was like, ‘This is great.’ As it came to their first match, suddenly it got real, and it was the big games… I always love big games, the excitement around them, the build up.

“Every time they played Shelbourne or Shamrock Rovers or any of them I’d always be like, ‘Jesus, I really miss it today!’ You miss the dressing room craic, the training craic. They’re things you can’t replicate at home. It has been tough, but it’s great.”

“Obviously it really hit me was when they were going to Champions League,” Ryan continues. “I was like, ‘Ah, I wish I was a part of that’.

On the ball against Shamrock Rovers last year. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“But to see them in Athlone with sell-out crowds was just phenomenal. We tuned into all the games in the Netherlands too — it’s nice to be on maternity leave!

“You’re obviously so proud watching Róisín (Molloy), who I talk to every day, and Madie (Gibson) light up European competitions. That’s what you were dreaming about when you were playing last year to try win the league. To see them go on and do that is amazing.”

Watching the U19s, or Happy Meals as she calls them in a McDonald’s reference, take their chance has been another source of pride.

But Ryan is happy where she is, based back home in Clare with her partner Eoin and their son, Jack.

The recent return to club Gaelic football has brought the small matter of a county final tomorrow, as The Banner face Kilmihill in the Clare senior decider.

A remarkable 15th title would be the prize for Ryan — who has also starred for her county through the years — but it’s about much more than that.

“I think I only went back seven or eight weeks ago, just for the get out of the house element and that dressing room craic. I’m really enjoying it, it’s good to be back.

“I had flirted with the idea of trying to go back into the league [Women's Premier Division] at some point, but just commitment-wise, it was a lot at the time, and it was probably too quick of a turnaround before the (transfer) window closed.

“Really happy with my decision to go back to club football, and it’s been really nice to be able to commit to it and be there 100%. As you get a little bit older, you appreciate it a little bit more as well.”

In action for Clare in the 2023 All-Ireland intermediate final. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“To be back in the county final after not making it last year is just a huge achievement,” she adds, reflecting on some heavy defeats and a relegation scare in the league.

“We’re probably like a Mothers and Others (team) at the moment with all the babies arriving. It’s nice to have a natter with them about how little sleep they’re getting, or how many times they’re feeding their baby!”

And what of a potential Women’s Premier Division return? Might that be on the cards next season?

“It’s funny, you kind of become content outside of it when you have so much going on at home. No, it’s not something that I’m fully committed to trying to get back or anything, but I would never say never.”

The last word goes to the man of the moment, Jack, who wakes up just as our phone call comes to an end.

“He’s absolutely mighty,” Ryan smiles. “He was hit with all the women on Wednesday, and he’s hoping to see them again the day of the (FAI) Cup final!”