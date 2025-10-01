The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Athlone wrap up back-to-back league titles with win in Cork
Cork City 0
Athlone Town 4
ATHLONE TOWN HAVE retained their SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division title by beating Cork City.
A 4-0 win in Cork saw Athlone secure first place and make it back-to-back titles.
Athlone had moved to within touching distance with a 2-1 win at injury-hit Shelbourne on Saturday.
And a dominant win on the road in Cork ensured John Sullivan’s side wrapped up the title this evening.
Kayleigh Shine handed the visitors the lead with a smart finish in the 19th minute, before Kelly Brady took over the scoring with a second-half hat-trick.
Brady opened her account in the 58th minute, finishing from close range, before heading home her second five minutes later.
Brady completed her hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.
Athlone could go on to land the double, as they face Bohemians in the Women’s FAI Cup final on 19 October.
