Athlone wrap up back-to-back league titles with win in Cork

Cork City 0

Athlone Town 4

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE retained their SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division title by beating Cork City.

A 4-0 win in Cork saw Athlone secure first place and make it back-to-back titles.

Athlone had moved to within touching distance with a 2-1 win at injury-hit Shelbourne on Saturday.

And a dominant win on the road in Cork ensured John Sullivan’s side wrapped up the title this evening.

Kayleigh Shine handed the visitors the lead with a smart finish in the 19th minute, before Kelly Brady took over the scoring with a second-half hat-trick.

Brady opened her account in the 58th minute, finishing from close range, before heading home her second five minutes later.

Brady completed her hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.

Athlone could go on to land the double, as they face Bohemians in the Women’s FAI Cup final on 19 October.