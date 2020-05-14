This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Argentina attacker Lavezzi makes sex tape blackmail complaint

The former Napoli star says he received messages demanding $5,000 for each image.

By AFP Thursday 14 May 2020, 11:08 AM
1 hour ago 1,907 Views 1 Comment
Ezequiel Lavezzi lined out for Hebei China Fortune before retiring.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ezequiel Lavezzi lined out for Hebei China Fortune before retiring.
Ezequiel Lavezzi lined out for Hebei China Fortune before retiring.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER PSG AND Napoli forward Ezequiel Lavezzi has made a complaint he is being blackmailed over sex videos, Argentine judicial sources said.

The 35-year-old former Argentina international, who retired in December, claimed to have received messages threatening to publish intimate images of him on the internet if he didn’t pay $5,000 for each one.

Lawyers representing Lavezzi, who also played for Chinese side Hebei Fortune and San Lorenzo in his homeland, made the complaint to cybercrime prosecutors.

With Argentina under coronavirus lockdown, Lavezzi is currently staying on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy, a French overseas territory, alongside his partner, Brazilian model and actress Natalia Borges, who also received threats on her social media accounts, according to sources.

The Argentine press has dubbed the affair a “pornoextortion”.

According to Lavezzi’s lawyers, the content of the videos is likely to be genuine.

© – AFP 2020

