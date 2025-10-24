Advantage Treaty United and Bray Wanderers after play-off semi-final first legs

Treaty United 1-0 Cobh Ramblers

TREATY UNITED WILL take a slender advantage into the away leg of their First Division play-off semi-final after a 1-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers on Friday night.

Joe Hanson’s bulleted far-post header in the 78th minute sparked wild celebrations and flares in the stands at Markets Field. The Canadian’s third goal of the season was ultimately enough to separate the sides in this Munster derby ahead of next Tuesday’s return fixture at St Colman’s Park.

The Markets Field has erupted!🤩



Joe Hanson heads Treaty United in front. pic.twitter.com/yqW808bO6A — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 24, 2025

Tommy Barrett’s Shannonsiders finished in fifth, 21 points behind the second-placed Cobh in the First Division standings, but the Rams entered this game under the charge of interim boss Richie Holland following the departure of head coach Mick McDermott earlier in the week.

Holland’s side will need to reverse the arrears on the Great Island in four days’ time if they are to maintain their promotion push.

UCD 0-1 Bray Wanderers

It was an even later header which decided the first leg of this all-Leinster affair, with Cian Doyle glancing home a Max Murphy free-kick in the 94th minute to ensure that Bray Wanderers will take a 1-0 advantage back to the Carlisle Grounds for their second leg against UCD.

Cian Doyle snatches at the death for The Seagulls!😮



Advantage Bray Wanderers heading into the second leg. pic.twitter.com/YJGCEupSJG — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 24, 2025

Paul Heffernan’s third-placed Seagulls and Willie O’Connor’s fourth-placed Students had shared two wins apiece during the league season, also sharing play-off history from last year when Bray reached the First Division play-off final at UCD’s expense.

They took a step in the same direction with Doyle’s headed goal snatching an away-leg victory from a tense affair at the UCD Bowl, with the return leg in Bray also set for Tuesday.