Longford Town bounce back against Cabinteely while Cobh put four goals past Wexford Youths

LONGFORD TOWN RETURNED to winning ways with a crucial win over Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this evening, while Cobh Ramblers scored a 4-0 win over Wexford Youths.

After shipping a big defeat to Galway United, Longford are now just one point behind second-placed Drogheda United on the table.

Goals from Matt O’Brien and a late brace from Rob Manley helped them to a 3-0 win over Cabinteely.

O’Brien grabbed the opening goal on 17 minutes after he capitalised on a goalkeeping error. Manley converted a penalty in the 81st minute before doubling his tally shortly after to put the result beyond doubt.

Manley is played through and he makes no mistake!!! Burying it past Chambers in the Cabo goal!!!#Town2020 🔴⚫⚽ https://t.co/yoVkxV5tK8 — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) October 9, 2020

Cobh Ramblers had built up a 3-0 lead before half-time in their clash with a Wexford Youths side who are at the bottom of the table.

Darryl Walsh, Conor Drinan and Pierce Phillips all netted for the visitors before the break before Stephen O’Leary added a fourth goal in the 52nd minute.

🎥 Great finish from captain Pierce Phillips tonight! 👊



Video - @WexfordFC pic.twitter.com/q4NnmUsENd — Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) October 9, 2020

Elsewhere, UCD rallied from a goal down to inflict a 4-2 defeat on Athlone Town. Jack Reynolds put the hosts ahead with a goal after 19 minutes.

UCD responded with three goals in nine minutes with Evan Weir finding the equaliser in the 59th minute.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Yousef Mahdy and Colm Whelan both scored between the 63rd and 68th minute to give UCD the advantage, before Ronan Manning grabbed one back for Athlone one minute later.

Mahdy secured the win for UCD with his second goal 10 minutes later to leave them in fourth place on the table, three points behind Longford Town.

First Division Results:

Cabinteely 0-3 Longford Town

Wexford Youths 0-4 Cobh Ramblers

Athlone Town 2-4 UCD

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!