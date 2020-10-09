BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

Longford Town bounce back against Cabinteely while Cobh put four goals past Wexford Youths

There were three games down for decision in the First Division this evening.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 9 Oct 2020, 11:14 PM
19 minutes ago 223 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5229271
Cobh Ramblers' Conor Drinan [file photo].
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cobh Ramblers' Conor Drinan [file photo].
Cobh Ramblers' Conor Drinan [file photo].
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LONGFORD TOWN RETURNED to winning ways with a crucial win over Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this evening, while Cobh Ramblers scored a 4-0 win over Wexford Youths.

After shipping a big defeat to Galway United, Longford are now just one point behind second-placed Drogheda United on the table.

Goals from Matt O’Brien and a late brace from Rob Manley helped them to a 3-0 win over Cabinteely.

O’Brien grabbed the opening goal on 17 minutes after he capitalised on a goalkeeping error. Manley converted a penalty in the 81st minute before doubling his tally shortly after to put the result beyond doubt.

Cobh Ramblers had built up a 3-0 lead before half-time in their clash with a Wexford Youths side who are at the bottom of the table.

Darryl Walsh, Conor Drinan and Pierce Phillips all netted for the visitors before the break before Stephen O’Leary added a fourth goal in the 52nd minute.

Elsewhere, UCD rallied from a goal down to inflict a 4-2 defeat on Athlone Town. Jack Reynolds put the hosts ahead with a goal after 19 minutes.

UCD responded with three goals in nine minutes with Evan Weir finding the equaliser in the 59th minute.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Yousef Mahdy and Colm Whelan both scored between the 63rd and 68th minute to give UCD the advantage, before Ronan Manning grabbed one back for Athlone one minute later.

Mahdy secured the win for UCD with his second goal 10 minutes later to leave them in fourth place on the table, three points behind Longford Town.

First Division Results:

Cabinteely 0-3 Longford Town

Wexford Youths 0-4 Cobh Ramblers

Athlone Town 2-4 UCD

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie