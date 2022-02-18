A new weekly League of Ireland highlights show is coming to our screens

A NEW WEEKLY League of Ireland highlights programme has been announced.

The LOI Show — live and free to watch on LOITV every Monday at 6pm — will cover the SSE Airtricity Premier and First Division and Women’s National League through a weekly round-up, featuring plenty of highlights and discussion.

Hosted by Oisín Langan, there’ll be no shortage of familiar faces on the panel of expert analysts with Alan Keane, Declan ‘Fabio’ O’Brien, Ruth Fahy, Conan Byrne, Rebecca Creagh and Gary Rogers all set to feature.

“We’re delighted to be able to announce the creation of The LOI Show,” League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our coverage of the League of Ireland and a weekly highlights show every Monday where supporters can watch a full round-up of matches is a great addition to LOITV.

“We’ve got a great panel of experts lined up throughout the year and we’re really excited for the first episode on Monday after the opening weekend of action in the SSE Airtricity Premier and First Divisions.”

You can register for the show on www.loitv.ie, where it will be free to watch thereafter.

The Premier and First Division action kicks off tonight, with the Women’s National League getting underway on 5 March.