Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Friday 18 February 2022
Advertisement

A new weekly League of Ireland highlights show is coming to our screens

The LOI Show will be live on LOITV every Monday evening, and free to watch.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Feb 2022, 6:16 PM
36 minutes ago 486 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5687415
Shamrock Rovers are the reigning SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers are the reigning SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions.
Shamrock Rovers are the reigning SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

A NEW WEEKLY League of Ireland highlights programme has been announced.

The LOI Show — live and free to watch on LOITV every Monday at 6pm — will cover the SSE Airtricity Premier and First Division and Women’s National League through a weekly round-up, featuring plenty of highlights and discussion.

Hosted by Oisín Langan, there’ll be no shortage of familiar faces on the panel of expert analysts with Alan Keane, Declan ‘Fabio’ O’Brien, Ruth Fahy, Conan Byrne, Rebecca Creagh and Gary Rogers all set to feature.

“We’re delighted to be able to announce the creation of The LOI Show,” League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our coverage of the League of Ireland and a weekly highlights show every Monday where supporters can watch a full round-up of matches is a great addition to LOITV.

“We’ve got a great panel of experts lined up throughout the year and we’re really excited for the first episode on Monday after the opening weekend of action in the SSE Airtricity Premier and First Divisions.”

You can register for the show on www.loitv.ie, where it will be free to watch thereafter.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Premier and First Division action kicks off tonight, with the Women’s National League getting underway on 5 March.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie