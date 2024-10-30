League of Ireland contributes almost €165m a year to Irish economy, new report says

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland contributes €164.7 million to the Irish economy each year, according to a new report.

An estimated total of almost €40 million was contributed through taxes to the exchequer as a result of the league, according to BDO’s Economic Impact Assessment of the League of Ireland report.

The report states 826,086 fans attended league games in 2023 – a 19.5% increase from 2022. Total attendance for the year rose to 966,994, when cup and European matches were included. This marks a 77% growth compared to 2019 figures, when total attendance stood at 464,100.

Televised matches more than doubled since 2021 and peak viewership increased by 80%, reaching over 3.08 million in 2023.

In 2023, the largest attendance recorded was 8,021 spectators at Shamrock Rovers’ home match against Sligo Rovers. In the Women’s Premier Division, the highest attendance was 1,464 for the match between Shamrock Rovers and Peamount United at Tallaght Stadium.

Attendances at Women’s Premier Division games have grown by 169% since 2019.

The LOI’s streaming service, LOITV, saw 75% revenue growth since its launch in 2021, with over 49,000 fans buying streams.

League of Ireland clubs collectively generated €38.1 million in revenue during the 2023 season, according to the report, with ticket sales accounting for 28% of total income, followed by 19% from transfer income. A total of €10.1 million was invested in 2023 to improve stadiums and training facilities.

Some 1,646 people are directly employed by League of Ireland clubs in 2023, including full-time and part-time staff, with a claimed 4,448 jobs supported indirectly.

The report says fans spent an average of €49.40 on travel, food, and merchandise on matchdays.

Mark Scanlon, League of Ireland Director, said: “This report from BDO Ireland shows how the League of Ireland plays a crucial role through multiple dimensions bringing significant contributions to Irish society.”

He said that the report also showed “the net result of how this impacts Irish society and crucially how further investment can help the League realise its potential”.

“We have seen increased attendances, audience and engagement with local communities and we’re excited for this to continue to grow,” Scanlon added.