New dates confirmed for a number of Premier Division fixtures

The rescheduled fixtures include four games which were originally due to be played on Friday, 8 October.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 15 Oct 2021, 5:23 PM
The Showgrounds stadium in Sligo.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE confirmed new dates and kick-off times for a number of Premier Division fixtures.

The meeting of Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers, as well as Finn Harps’ home game with Sligo Rovers, will now both be played on Saturday, 23 October, with kick-off at 7.30pm and 8pm respectfully. 

Both game had originally been scheduled for Monday, 25 October.

Drogheda United v Derry City, also originally scheduled for 25 October, has been moved to a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, 24 October.

Longford Town v St. Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United, both originally scheduled for Saturday, 30 October, will now take place a day earlier on Friday, 29 October, with kick-off at 7.30pm and 7.45pm respectfully.

Finally, four fixtures which were originally scheduled for Friday, 8 October, will now take place on Monday, 1 November.

Waterford v Derry City, Sligo Rovers v Longford Town and St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians will kick-off at 7.45pm whilst Finn Harps v Drogheda United will kick-off at 8pm.

A full list of updated Premier Division fixtures can be found here.

Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

