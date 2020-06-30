31 July restart confirmed for amended League of Ireland season

Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers, who hold a three-point lead at the top of the Premier Division.

A DATE HAS finally been agreed upon for the return of League of Ireland football following a meeting at Abbotstown this morning.

Due to Covid-19, the 2020 season has been on hold since March. However, the National League Executive Committee confirmed today that the action will resume on an amended schedule from Friday, 31 July.

The truncated season will involve teams facing each other twice, which will see the campaign conclude with clubs having played 18 games apiece. Games which have already been played will still be counted as part of the revised structure.

The teams who finished in second, third, fourth and fifth place in the First Division will then contest a series of play-offs. The winner of that series will face the team that finishes ninth in the Premier Division for the right to play in the top flight next season.

With the NLEC opting to retain the original format for promotion and relegation, the First Division winners will go up automatically and replace the team sitting at the foot of the Premier Division at the end of the season.

Having played five games, Shamrock Rovers currently hold a three-point lead over champions Dundalk at the top of the Premier Division table.

In the First Division, Cabinteely have played three games and lead Drogheda United and Longford Town – who have a game in hand – by three points.

Fixtures will be announced “in due course”, according to an SSE Airtricity League statement.

