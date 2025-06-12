Club by club guide as League of Ireland resumes after mid-season break

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland resumes tomorrow after a brief respite for the mid-season break.

If you’re in need of a quick refresher of where your Premier Division club – or rival – is at, look no further.

1st – Shamrock Rovers

The league leaders signed off before the break with a goalless draw against Galway United. Manager Stephen Bradley was angry at the drop off in performance level and even though there’s a cushion of a six-point lead the nature of this league means that can be whittled away quickly.

Case in point, tomorrow’s TV game with Shelbourne could see the champions, who are down in fifth, also reduce the difference to six. The Hoops bolstered their attacking ranks with the signing of striker John McGovern from Dungannon Swifts, and he should add some dynamism for the second half of the campaign.

The future of Josh Honohan is also up in the air with interest from across the water.

2nd – Drogheda United

Drogs could be forgiven for not being able to enjoy the mid-season break at all given the situation with their place in this season’s UEFA Conference League qualifiers being up in the air.

Owners Trivela Group also have a controlling stake in Danish side Silkeborg IF, and their cup victory, combined with a higher league place domestically, means they should take priority in the European competition.

Missing out on €525,000 in prize money would be a blow, but at least they remain well equipped to earn a place in Europe on league form. One thing is for sure, Kevin Doherty and his players won’t have time to dwell on things, they face St Patrick’s Athletic tomorrow and host Rovers on Monday.

3rd – Bohemians

There are two standout moments involving Bohs during the first half of the season. The first was boss Alan Reynolds motionless in the centre circle looking towards the away fans at Tolka Park after Shelbourne scored a late goal for a 1-0 win on 11 April.

The travelling supporters were being kept back and the mood was low. Bohs had nine points from as many games – three wins and six defeats – and it looked like an uphill battle to salvage the season.

Well, Reynolds got Bohs climbing and in the nine games that followed before the break they amassed 21 points – seven wins and two defeats. The second standout moment was the delirium that resulted from a stunning comeback to beat Shamrock Rovers 3-2 after trailing 2-0 at half-time in Tallaght.

Bohs need to kick on, starting away to Cork City tomorrow, to ensure that derby day doesn’t turn out to be the highlight of their season.

4th – St Patrick’s Athletic

June 2024 was the last time Stephen Kenny’s side lost at home, that defeat coming against a Dundalk side now in the First Division. Twenty two games later the Saints have back to back fixtures at Richmond Park against Drogheda United tomorrow and Shelbourne on Monday.

Derry City also visit Inchicore on Monday, 23 June. Add in away games against Galway United and Cork City and it’s a very busy two-week period. Not since beating Bohs on 14 March and Waterford on 28 March have Pat’s won consecutive games. June would be a good time to do so.

5th – Shelbourne

Damien Duff wanted to bring in at least one new centre back before this season started. Injury to Paddy Barrett later made that even more of a necessity. Rewind to the first night of the season, when the lights went out at half-time of their game with Derry at Tolka Park.

Shels were seriously impressive in a 4-4-2 formation with Mipo Odubeko and Sean Boyd up top. It looked to be a blueprint for retaining their crown. The pair helped the champions completely outplay and overpower the visitors. Boyd scored twice but injury has also derailed his year so far, at a time when his form and confidence seemed to be taking him up a level.

He earned a new deal over the winter amid interest from St Mirren in Scotland. Tomorrow offers the perfect chance to build up momentum and, who knows, possibly even use Europe as a springboard like others have before them.

6th – Derry City

New boss Tiernan Lynch joked ahead of the opening game of the season away to Shelbourne that the home club would have to make room for wheelchairs in the away dressing room to accommodate an apparently aging squad.

Others were making different kind of assertions about a raft of signings that cost a few bob and had solid pedigree in the UK. A comprehensive defeat to Shels, in which at least one of their new signings complained about the physicality of the opponents, did not set a positive tone.

To their credit, Derry grew stronger as the season went on and five wins from six between 18 April and 9 May illustrated as much. One draw and two defeats before the break is the reason they dropped to fifth. They can’t resume the campaign in the manner they started it.

7th – Galway United

A return trip to the Ryan McBride Brandywell will be a welcome sight for Moses Dyer. The Galway striker is the league’s top scorer with nine goals and netted his first of the campaign against Derry City in a 1-1 draw back on 7 March.

Galway headed into the break with a draw at Rovers and a win away to Cork prior to that, two results that were badly needed after four consecutive defeats. John Caulfield is on the lookout for players to strengthen his bid for European qualification and also knows the importance of keeping hold of Dyer.

Having Bohemians’ Cian Byrne tied down to a season-long loan will also be important as he has impressed in a defensive midfielder role.

8th – Waterford

Before John Coleman was confirmed as the Blues’ permanent successor to Keith Long, the Munster club made sure to the test the water of interest at different levels of the game in the UK.

One manager out of work, who has experience throughout the British game, was sounded out for the job. However, a pre-arranged holiday meant he didn’t want to pursue the opportunity further than those initial talks.

Coleman had no such qualms about returning to the League of Ireland 11 years on from his four-month stint with Sligo Rovers. He has a deal until the end of the 2027 campaign but the second half of this campaign will be a handy barometer of the Scouser’s impact.

9th – Cork City

New boss Ger Nash went into the break buoyed by an impressive performance and 1-1 draw at home to Shelbourne. Just as important has been the return to action of striker Seani Maguire.

With Ruairí Keating likely out for the remainder of the season the experienced forward will have to carry the burden with Djenairo Daniels, who has made an impressive start to life at Turner’s Cross.

Someone whose time may well be coming to an end, however, is the talented playmaker Cathal O’Sullivan. He was away on U21 duty with the Republic of Ireland during the break and is likely to leave this summer with at least four Premier League clubs showing significant interest.

He was pictured at a Crystal Palace game recently but it remains to be seen if they are frontrunners.

10th- Sligo Rovers

Another highly-rated prospect is the Bit O’Red’s Owen Elding. The 19-year-old’s stunning long range strike against Shelbourne caught the eye in a 3-2 defeat at Tolka Park in the penultimate fixture before the break.

With seven goals, he trails Galway’s Dyer by just two and if he is still at the Showgrounds after the summer window closes his contribution will be crucial.

Boss John Russell dropped Connor Malley before the break, citing “how everyone trains and plays in the games and how they conduct themselves.”

Cork are only one point clear in the promotion/relegation spot while tomorrow’s opponents, Waterford, have an 11-point cushion.