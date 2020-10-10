League of Ireland season extended in response to Covid outbreaks

THE CLUBS AND FAI have agreed to extend the 2020 League of Ireland season by a week to allow space for fixtures postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Premier Division will now conclude on Sunday, 8 November while the First Division will finish up on Tuesday, 27 October.

The final rounds of games in both divisions will kick off at the same time.

The promotion/relegation play-off series has been rescheduled also, with the First Division play-off semi-finals set to take place on Saturday, 31 October, the First Division play-off final on Friday, 6 November and the promotion/relegation play-off final on Saturday, 14 November.

Saint Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United’s squads were this week forced into 14-day isolation periods because of a positive Covid case identified in the squad, and the affected fixtures have been rescheduled.

Their game with Finn Harps will now be played on Wednesday, 28 October, and their meeting with Dundalk is slated for Sunday, 1 November.

Galway United, meanwhile, will play Drogheda on Tuesday, 20 October and their meeting with Bray Wanderers will be played on Saturday, 24 October.

The dates for the FAI Cup have also been re-scheduled, and will be played across October and November due to Dundalk’s progress to the Europa League group stages and the November international window.

The first three ties take place on consecutive days: Sligo Rovers will play Derry City on Friday, 30 October, with Athlone/Shelbourne playing on Saturday 31 October and Finn Harps/Shamrock Rovers slated for Sunday, 1 November.

Bohemians v Dundalk, meanwhile, will take place on Saturday 14 November. Under their current schedule, that tie will be Dundalk’s tenth game in 32 days.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The dates for the FAI Cup semi finals and final (week ending 22 and 29 November respectively) remain untouched.

League of Ireland Key Dates

27 October – Final round of First Division

31 October – First Division play-off semi-finals

6 November – First Division play-off final

8 November – Final round of Premier Division

14 November – Promotion/relegation play-off