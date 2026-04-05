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Chelsea and Leeds to clash in FA Cup semi-final
RIVALS CHELSEA AND Leeds will clash in a potentially feisty FA Cup semi-final later this month, while Manchester City have been drawn to face Championship side Southampton.
The draw was completed after Leeds beat West Ham on penalties on Sunday evening to reach their first FA Cup semi-final in 39 years, while opponents Chelsea beat Port Vale 7-0 on Saturday.
Manchester City were 4-0 winners over Liverpool on Saturday, while second-tier Southampton shocked Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-1.
The semi-finals will be played at Wembley on the weekend of 25/26 April.
FA Cup semi-final draw
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FA Cup Football Soccer Tasty