More Stories
Estevao of Chelsea battling for possession with Lukas Nmecha of Leeds United in February. Alamy Live News.
Tasty

Chelsea and Leeds to clash in FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City will face Championship side Southampton in the other semi-final.
8.26pm, 5 Apr 2026

RIVALS CHELSEA AND Leeds will clash in a potentially feisty FA Cup semi-final later this month, while Manchester City have been drawn to face Championship side Southampton.

The draw was completed after Leeds beat West Ham on penalties on Sunday evening to reach their first FA Cup semi-final in 39 years, while opponents Chelsea beat Port Vale 7-0 on Saturday.

Manchester City were 4-0 winners over Liverpool on Saturday, while second-tier Southampton shocked Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-1.

The semi-finals will be played at Wembley on the weekend of 25/26 April.

FA Cup semi-final draw

  • Chelsea v Leeds
  • Manchester City v Southampton

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie