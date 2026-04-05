Leinster 49-31 Edinburgh, Champions Cup, Round of 16

Good evening!

Welcome, everyone, to The 42′s live coverage of Leinster’s Champions Cup last-16 tie at home to Edinburgh.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is just under half an hour away.

Gavan Casey here, and if you can’t make it to Lansdowne Road or to a telly (Premier Sports 1), I’ll bring you a blow-by-blow account of the action — or close enough to it!

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO