As it happened: Limerick defeat Cork 1-27 to 1-21 to become Division 1A champions

It’s almost time for Cork to put their Division 1A title on the line as they take on Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick were comfortable winners when the sides met earlier in the league but don’t forget that Cork won the battle in last year’s Munster final that went to extra-time and penalties.

This is the first piece of major silverware that’s up for grabs in 2026 with the Munster round-robin series looming for both sides.

We’ll have team news for you in the next few moments, and we’ll also take you through the concluding stages of the Division 1B final between Clare and Dublin which is well into the second half.

Stay tuned for it all as the 4pm throw-in approaches.