As it happened: Limerick defeat Cork 1-27 to 1-21 to become Division 1A champions

O’Connor misses a free from out near the sideline and that will be a relief for Cork.
9 hrs ago
4:27PM
26 mins: Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-6
Cork win a free after some mighty rucking from both sides. Connolly converts and now the gap looks more manageable for Cork.
9 hrs ago
4:29PM
28 mins: Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-7
And that’s another free for Cork. Mike Casey gets punished for a foul on Buckley and the Limerick defence is looking a bit shaky with that volume of scoreable frees that they have conceded.
9 hrs ago
4:31PM
30 mins: Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-8
Another miss from an O’Connor free. Cork are definitely dictating the terms in the second part of this first half, as Darragh Fitzgibbon announces himself with a brilliant point after a surging run down along the sideline.
9 hrs ago
4:33PM
32 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-8
What a shot from Hegarty. That was from way downtown and it’s just what Limerick need after that purple patch from Cork.
Meanwhile, Limerick are bringing in Peter Casey for Cathal O’Neill.
9 hrs ago
4:34PM
32 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-9
Connolly hits another free to keep Cork in touch.
And then at the other end, English goes on one of his trademark runs through the centre. But just as he’s about to pull the trigger, Tommy O’Connell reaches out for a vital hook.
Huge moment!
9 hrs ago
4:36PM
35 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-9
Another frantic moment.
The ball ends up in the Cork net after a scrum of sorts after Cian Lynch’s shot hit the crossbar, but the goal will not count and it’s a free for Limerick instead.
And there’s some afters going on now too.
Cork change: Ger Millerick is on for O’Donoghue.
8 hrs ago
4:38PM
35 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-9
The referee is still dealing with that melee. He’s consulting with his officials to decide if any action needs to be taken.
8 hrs ago
4:39PM
38 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-10
And the verdict is that English and O’Connell will receive yellow cards. The referee throws the ball in. Cork attack quickly and Hayes sweeps his shot over. Just three in it now with time almost up in the first half.
First blood of the second half to Limerick as O’Connor nails a free.
8 hrs ago
5:00PM
38 mins: Limerick 1-14 Cork 1-10
Cathal O’Neill is back in the action for Limerick in the second half as he comes under pressure from Micheál Mullins while trying to clear the ball.
8 hrs ago
5:03PM
40 mins: Limerick 1-14 Cork 1-11
Connolly wins a free as Hegarty is down needing treatment. Replays show him holding his arm as he went down but he’s ready to go again.
Connolly then puts the free over the bar but Limerick have a free coming up out near the sideline.
8 hrs ago
5:04PM
41 mins: Limerick 1-14 Cork 1-11
And that’s another miss for O’Connor. That one was from a tricky position but could Limerick be considering a change there?
8 hrs ago
5:05PM
43 mins: Limerick 1-15 Cork 1-11
Hegarty wins a free while tussling for the ball with Robert Downey. This time O’Connor has no trouble with the conversion.
8 hrs ago
5:07PM
43 mins: Limerick 1-15 Cork 1-12
Cork try to engineer a goal chance but credit to the Limerick backs who keep them out and force the ball to go wide.
But Tommy O’Connell then comes forward to get an important score and the difference is down to three.
8 hrs ago
5:08PM
45 mins: Limerick 1-16 Cork 1-12
Byrnes stands over a long range free and drills it between the posts to extend Limerick’s advantage once more.
8 hrs ago
5:09PM
45 mins: Limerick 1-17 Cork 1-12
Gillane draws the free from Millerick and it’s a simple free for O’Connor who puts five between the sides.
8 hrs ago
5:13PM
50 mins: Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-13
Gillane swings the ball over to complete a brilliant Limerick move which started with William O’Donoghue fetching a Cork puckout.
Cork respond quickly with a Hayes score but then Cathal O’Neill points after doing brilliantly in the air and racing forward to create the space for the score.
Cork change: Séamus Harnedy makes way for Hugh O’Connor.
8 hrs ago
5:14PM
51 mins: Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-14
Lovely score from William Buckley and Cork needed that as Limerick look like they’re humming again.
But they need more of that for the last 20 minutes.
8 hrs ago
5:16PM
53 mins: Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-14
Tremendous battling from both sides. Cork thought they had broken free to create a potential goal-scoring opportunity but the referee blows his whistle, penalising Shane Barrett for a throw pass.
Limerick change: Peter Casey comes back in to replace Shane O’Brien.
8 hrs ago
5:18PM
55 mins: Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-14
Brilliant read from Byrnes to get back and collect a long ball in from Tommy O’Connell. Cork send another ball into the full-forward line but Limerick deal with the danger and the sequence ends with another brilliant Gillane score.
Six between them.
8 hrs ago
5:18PM
56 mins: Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-15
Hugh O’Connor marks his impact off the bench with a point for Cork.
8 hrs ago
5:19PM
56 mins: Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-16
Tim O’Mahony then compliments that score with one of his own and there’s four between the sides now.
8 hrs ago
5:20PM
57 mins: Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-17
Buckley gets Cork’s third on the bounce.
Limerick change: Darragh O’Donovan on for Aidan O’Connor.
8 hrs ago
5:21PM
59 mins: Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-17
Limerick backs clear another delivery into the square. Cian Lynch wins a free shortly after and this looks like an easy shot at the posts.
8 hrs ago
5:22PM
59 mins: Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-17
Easy pickings for Gillane.
8 hrs ago
5:23PM
61 mins: Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-17
Nervy moment there as the Cork defence comes under pressure. Collins wins a free out but Cathal O’Neill intervenes as Tommy O’Connell was trying to go through.
We’re into the final 10 minutes now.
8 hrs ago
5:24PM
61 mins: Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-17
Cork change: Robbie O’Flynn comes in for Tommy O’Connell.
8 hrs ago
5:25PM
63 mins: Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-19
Tim O’Mahony puts over a free and substitute Mark Coleman adds to that with a brilliant score from distance.
Coleman came on for Micheál Mullins.
8 hrs ago
5:27PM
64 mins: Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-19
SAVE!
Collins keeps out another powerful shot from Gillane who managed to lose Millerick with some lovely footwork.
8 hrs ago
5:28PM
65 mins: Limerick 1-22 Cork 1-20
Byrnes scores the ’65 but Connolly replies almost instantly from a free.
8 hrs ago
5:29PM
65 mins: Limerick 1-23 Cork 1-20
Free for Hegarty who made a brilliant fetch from the puckout. Gillane puts it over with ease.
Limerick change: Cian Lynch is replaced by Ethan Hurley.
8 hrs ago
5:31PM
68 mins: Limerick 1-24 Cork 1-20
Hegarty puts four between the teams and that could be a vital score as the clock approaches red.
Cork change: Declan Dalton in for Buckley.
8 hrs ago
5:32PM
70 mins: Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-20
Gillane is putting on a clinic here. Beautiful control, unerring accuracy. Cork look like they’re about to lose their league title.
Four minutes of added time has been announced.
8 hrs ago
5:34PM
71 mins: Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-20
Cork change: Robert Downey comes off for Damien Cahalane.
8 hrs ago
5:35PM
72 mins: Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-20
CORK GOAL CHANCE!
Robbie O’Flynn went for it from a tight angle but his shot blazes past the post. Huge let-off for Limerick.
8 hrs ago
5:35PM
72 mins: Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-20
Limerick change: Colin Coughlan comes in for the final few moments and replaces Diarmaid Byrnes.
8 hrs ago
5:36PM
74 mins: Limerick 1-26 Cork 1-20
David Reidy with the final flourish. Limerick’s coronation awaits now.
8 hrs ago
5:37PM
74 mins: Limerick 1-26 Cork 1-21
Darragh Fitzgibbon with a monstrous point but it won’t be enough with time almost up.
7 hrs ago
5:38PM
75 mins: Limerick 1-27 Cork 1-21
Kyle Hayes wins a free. There’s some afters but it calms down quickly and Gillane splits the posts.
7 hrs ago
5:39PM
Full-Time! Limerick 1-27 Cork 1-21
7 hrs ago
5:50PM
Limerick 1-27 Cork 1-21
Well, the writing was on the walls from early on in the second half. Limerick were simply awesome today and Cork were unable to live with them. Ben O’Connor’s side did get it back to two points at one stage but Limerick just kept tagging on the crucial scores to keep their noses in front.
Aaron Gillane deservedly gets the man-of-the-match award after super performance.
Cork may have been dethroned as league champions but there is still plenty of hurling to come in 2026. The Munster round-robin is the next project for both sides as Cork prepare for a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland against Tipperary on 19 April.
And then it’s Cork v Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh the following week.
7 hrs ago
5:57PM
Limerick 1-27 Cork 1-21
Well, that’s all from us, folks. Thanks for following the coverage with us. Before you go, have a read of Fintan O’Toole’s match report live from the Gaelic Grounds.
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As it happened: Limerick defeat Cork 1-27 to 1-21 to become Division 1A champions
It’s almost time for Cork to put their Division 1A title on the line as they take on Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.
Limerick were comfortable winners when the sides met earlier in the league but don’t forget that Cork won the battle in last year’s Munster final that went to extra-time and penalties.
This is the first piece of major silverware that’s up for grabs in 2026 with the Munster round-robin series looming for both sides.
We’ll have team news for you in the next few moments, and we’ll also take you through the concluding stages of the Division 1B final between Clare and Dublin which is well into the second half.
Stay tuned for it all as the 4pm throw-in approaches.
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers)
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
10. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville),
13. William Buckely (St Finbarr’s), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)
Subs:
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)
Subs:
Division 1B Final:
67 mins: Clare 2-24 Dublin 3-19
Very exciting final few minutes in store in the curtain-raiser event at the Gaelic Grounds. Clare lead by just two points after building up a commanding lead at half-time.
70 mins: Clare 2-25 Dublin 3-20
We’re into the three minutes of injury time and Clare still lead by two.
72 mins: Clare 2-26 Dublin 3-20
Dublin send a free into the square but can’t get anything from it. Free out to Clare and that should be it.
Full-Time! Clare 2-26 Dublin 3-20
Clare are Division 1B champions.
They weathered those tense final minutes to hold off a brilliant comeback from Dublin, who were 10 points down at half-time.
And now to the Division 1A final. Some pre-match reading:
Throw-In! Limerick v Cork
1 min: Limerick 0-1 Cork 0-0
Adam English gets Limerick off the mark with the first score of the afternoon.
1 min: Limerick 0-2 Cork 0-0
Brian Hayes tries to get in for a score but he can’t get the shot off as English throws over his second point to extend Limerick’s lead.
3 mins: Limerick 0-3 Cork 0-0
Second wide of the day for Cork as William Buckley fails to get his shot on target. Aaron Gillane then steps up for Limerick’s third point and it’s a lively start for John Kiely’s side.
4 mins: Limerick 0-4 Cork 0-0
Aidan O’Connor with point number four for Limerick from a free. That’s four points from four shots.
Diarmaid Byrnes then comes bursting through for Limerick’s fifth shot but his effort is short.
6 mins: Limerick 0-5 Cork 0-0
SAVE!
Patrick Collins produces the reflexes needed to keep out a one-handed shot from Gillane who snuck in around Seán O’Donoghue to take a run at the goals.
The ball goes out for a ’65 which is converted by O’Connor. Cork need to get something on the board.
6 mins: Limerick 0-6 Cork 0-0
Gearóid Hegarty tries to find Gillane with a long ball in but there’s a bit too much sauce on it and it sails out over the endline.
Byrnes takes another pop at the posts and this time his hit is straight and true. Limerick are really dominating the opening exchanges.
GOAL! Limerick 0-6 Cork 1-0 (Brian Hayes ’8)
10 mins: Limerick 0-7 Cork 1-1
Ok, let’s take stock there. So, Cork scored a freak goal as Brian Hayes jumped up to intercept a cross-field pass from Byrnes and his intervention ended up in the net.
English then responded quickly with a point for Limerick and Séamus Harnedy replied with Cork’s first point of the day.
Frantic stuff.
13 mins: Limerick 0-8 Cork 1-1
O’Connor with another point from a free for Limerick.
Here’s that Brian Hayes goal
15 mins: Limerick 0-10 Cork 1-1
Sniff of a goal chance for Limerick results in a tap-over free for O’Connor. And from the puckout, the ball comes to English who drives over another point.
Limerick seem to have recovered from that bizarre goal.
16 mins: Limerick 0-10 Cork 1-2
William Buckley with Cork’s second point of the day.
17 mins: Limerick 0-11 Cork 1-2
Shane O’Brien gets his name on the scoresheet as Limerick continue this brilliant exhibition of shooting.
GOAL! Limerick 1-11 Cork 1-2 (Aaron Gillane ’17)
19 mins: Limerick 1-11 Cork 1-3
What a goal from Aaron Gillane. He uses his pace and skill to unleash a bullet and Limerick are really cruising now it would seem.
Cork get a point through Hayes from the puckout.
21 mins: Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-3
Another close range free for Limerick and another point for O’Connor.
22 mins: Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-4
Alan Connolly taps over a free to bring the difference down to eight but Cork need to get motoring with the way Limerick are hurling today.
24 mins: Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-5
Connolly puts over another free. That might give Cork the spark they need.
And here is that brilliant Gillane goal.
25 mins: Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-5
O’Connor misses a free from out near the sideline and that will be a relief for Cork.
26 mins: Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-6
Cork win a free after some mighty rucking from both sides. Connolly converts and now the gap looks more manageable for Cork.
28 mins: Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-7
And that’s another free for Cork. Mike Casey gets punished for a foul on Buckley and the Limerick defence is looking a bit shaky with that volume of scoreable frees that they have conceded.
30 mins: Limerick 1-12 Cork 1-8
Another miss from an O’Connor free. Cork are definitely dictating the terms in the second part of this first half, as Darragh Fitzgibbon announces himself with a brilliant point after a surging run down along the sideline.
32 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-8
What a shot from Hegarty. That was from way downtown and it’s just what Limerick need after that purple patch from Cork.
Meanwhile, Limerick are bringing in Peter Casey for Cathal O’Neill.
32 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-9
Connolly hits another free to keep Cork in touch.
And then at the other end, English goes on one of his trademark runs through the centre. But just as he’s about to pull the trigger, Tommy O’Connell reaches out for a vital hook.
Huge moment!
35 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-9
Another frantic moment.
The ball ends up in the Cork net after a scrum of sorts after Cian Lynch’s shot hit the crossbar, but the goal will not count and it’s a free for Limerick instead.
And there’s some afters going on now too.
Cork change: Ger Millerick is on for O’Donoghue.
35 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-9
The referee is still dealing with that melee. He’s consulting with his officials to decide if any action needs to be taken.
38 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-10
And the verdict is that English and O’Connell will receive yellow cards. The referee throws the ball in. Cork attack quickly and Hayes sweeps his shot over. Just three in it now with time almost up in the first half.
39 mins: Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-10
Cork win a free out after overturning Hegarty.
Half-Time! Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-10
Second Half! Limerick 1-13 Cork 1-10
36 mins: Limerick 1-14 Cork 1-10
First blood of the second half to Limerick as O’Connor nails a free.
38 mins: Limerick 1-14 Cork 1-10
Cathal O’Neill is back in the action for Limerick in the second half as he comes under pressure from Micheál Mullins while trying to clear the ball.
40 mins: Limerick 1-14 Cork 1-11
Connolly wins a free as Hegarty is down needing treatment. Replays show him holding his arm as he went down but he’s ready to go again.
Connolly then puts the free over the bar but Limerick have a free coming up out near the sideline.
41 mins: Limerick 1-14 Cork 1-11
And that’s another miss for O’Connor. That one was from a tricky position but could Limerick be considering a change there?
43 mins: Limerick 1-15 Cork 1-11
Hegarty wins a free while tussling for the ball with Robert Downey. This time O’Connor has no trouble with the conversion.
43 mins: Limerick 1-15 Cork 1-12
Cork try to engineer a goal chance but credit to the Limerick backs who keep them out and force the ball to go wide.
But Tommy O’Connell then comes forward to get an important score and the difference is down to three.
45 mins: Limerick 1-16 Cork 1-12
Byrnes stands over a long range free and drills it between the posts to extend Limerick’s advantage once more.
45 mins: Limerick 1-17 Cork 1-12
Gillane draws the free from Millerick and it’s a simple free for O’Connor who puts five between the sides.
50 mins: Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-13
Gillane swings the ball over to complete a brilliant Limerick move which started with William O’Donoghue fetching a Cork puckout.
Cork respond quickly with a Hayes score but then Cathal O’Neill points after doing brilliantly in the air and racing forward to create the space for the score.
Cork change: Séamus Harnedy makes way for Hugh O’Connor.
51 mins: Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-14
Lovely score from William Buckley and Cork needed that as Limerick look like they’re humming again.
But they need more of that for the last 20 minutes.
53 mins: Limerick 1-19 Cork 1-14
Tremendous battling from both sides. Cork thought they had broken free to create a potential goal-scoring opportunity but the referee blows his whistle, penalising Shane Barrett for a throw pass.
Limerick change: Peter Casey comes back in to replace Shane O’Brien.
55 mins: Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-14
Brilliant read from Byrnes to get back and collect a long ball in from Tommy O’Connell. Cork send another ball into the full-forward line but Limerick deal with the danger and the sequence ends with another brilliant Gillane score.
Six between them.
56 mins: Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-15
Hugh O’Connor marks his impact off the bench with a point for Cork.
56 mins: Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-16
Tim O’Mahony then compliments that score with one of his own and there’s four between the sides now.
57 mins: Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-17
Buckley gets Cork’s third on the bounce.
Limerick change: Darragh O’Donovan on for Aidan O’Connor.
59 mins: Limerick 1-20 Cork 1-17
Limerick backs clear another delivery into the square. Cian Lynch wins a free shortly after and this looks like an easy shot at the posts.
59 mins: Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-17
Easy pickings for Gillane.
61 mins: Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-17
Nervy moment there as the Cork defence comes under pressure. Collins wins a free out but Cathal O’Neill intervenes as Tommy O’Connell was trying to go through.
We’re into the final 10 minutes now.
61 mins: Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-17
Cork change: Robbie O’Flynn comes in for Tommy O’Connell.
63 mins: Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-19
Tim O’Mahony puts over a free and substitute Mark Coleman adds to that with a brilliant score from distance.
Coleman came on for Micheál Mullins.
64 mins: Limerick 1-21 Cork 1-19
SAVE!
Collins keeps out another powerful shot from Gillane who managed to lose Millerick with some lovely footwork.
65 mins: Limerick 1-22 Cork 1-20
Byrnes scores the ’65 but Connolly replies almost instantly from a free.
65 mins: Limerick 1-23 Cork 1-20
Free for Hegarty who made a brilliant fetch from the puckout. Gillane puts it over with ease.
Limerick change: Cian Lynch is replaced by Ethan Hurley.
68 mins: Limerick 1-24 Cork 1-20
Hegarty puts four between the teams and that could be a vital score as the clock approaches red.
Cork change: Declan Dalton in for Buckley.
70 mins: Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-20
Gillane is putting on a clinic here. Beautiful control, unerring accuracy. Cork look like they’re about to lose their league title.
Four minutes of added time has been announced.
71 mins: Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-20
Cork change: Robert Downey comes off for Damien Cahalane.
72 mins: Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-20
CORK GOAL CHANCE!
Robbie O’Flynn went for it from a tight angle but his shot blazes past the post. Huge let-off for Limerick.
72 mins: Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-20
Limerick change: Colin Coughlan comes in for the final few moments and replaces Diarmaid Byrnes.
74 mins: Limerick 1-26 Cork 1-20
David Reidy with the final flourish. Limerick’s coronation awaits now.
74 mins: Limerick 1-26 Cork 1-21
Darragh Fitzgibbon with a monstrous point but it won’t be enough with time almost up.
75 mins: Limerick 1-27 Cork 1-21
Kyle Hayes wins a free. There’s some afters but it calms down quickly and Gillane splits the posts.
Full-Time! Limerick 1-27 Cork 1-21
Limerick 1-27 Cork 1-21
Well, the writing was on the walls from early on in the second half. Limerick were simply awesome today and Cork were unable to live with them. Ben O’Connor’s side did get it back to two points at one stage but Limerick just kept tagging on the crucial scores to keep their noses in front.
Aaron Gillane deservedly gets the man-of-the-match award after super performance.
Cork may have been dethroned as league champions but there is still plenty of hurling to come in 2026. The Munster round-robin is the next project for both sides as Cork prepare for a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland against Tipperary on 19 April.
And then it’s Cork v Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh the following week.
Limerick 1-27 Cork 1-21
Well, that’s all from us, folks. Thanks for following the coverage with us. Before you go, have a read of Fintan O’Toole’s match report live from the Gaelic Grounds.
Until next time, good luck!
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