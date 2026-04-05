Limerick round off league with strong finish to land final success over Cork

Limerick 1-27

Cork 1-21

THE FIRST SIGNIFICANT statement of the hurling year has been made by Limerick.

They concluded league matters with the collection of silverware, the eventual six-point margin illustrative of their superiority on league final day.

Limerick led from pillar to post here. Cork made it interesting by getting within two points on a couple of occasions in the last ten minutes, but Limerick were unnerved and timed their burst well for the finish line.

Alan Connolly knocked over his seventh pointed free for Cork in the 66th minute as they moved within touching distance, 1-22 to 1-20. Yet from there Limerick won the remainder of the contest 0-5 to 0-1. It was a telling response. Gearoid Hegarty made a powerful contribution in that closing phase, while Aaron Gillane struck three points in the finale to bring his overall tally to 1-7, the latest demonstration of the star power he offers in the Limerick attack.

Gillane converted a free for the final score of the day, confirming an outcome that had long seemed likely for the 41,678 gathered at the Shannonside venue. It was a league final that unfolded a couple of notches below the searing pace we have been accustomed to with Limerick-Cork clashes, but that won’t dilute the satisfaction Limerick will feel at having claimed their latest piece of national silverware.

17 nóim @LimerickCLG 1-11 (14)@OfficialCorkGAA 1-02 (5)



Cúl! Tá sé sin dochreidte ó Aaron Gillane, an-phíosa imeartha uaidh 🤯



What an individual piece of skill that is from Gillane, a fantastic goal!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/EzP2GM3ipu — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 5, 2026

The summary of the first half can be neatly packaged into two separate sections. Limerick were ahead 1-11 to 1-2 after the opening quarter, reflecting their formidable power all over the pitch that was overwhelming Cork.

Then Cork outscored them 0-8 to 0-2 for the remainder of the first half, reviving a challenge that was flagging and clawing their way back into the game. For Cork being only 1-13 to 1-10 adrift at the break was a heartening position considering their sluggish start to the game.

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Cork's Micheál Mullins with David Reidy, Adam English and Aidan O'Connor of Limerick. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Limerick were left with regrets at the midway mark. Aidan O’Connor struck two frees wide and left another short in the hand of Patrick Collins. The Cork goalkeeper was an active figure as he flicked an early Aaron Gillane shot around the post, blocked another close-range effort from Cian Lynch, and then was grateful for the covering hook of Tommy O’Connell on Adam English as the Doon man was poised to sweep a shot to the net.

There were two green flags raised, products of a moment that was ridiculous and a moment that was sublime. Cork trailed 0-6 to 0-0 after Limerick’s explosive start when Diarmaid Byrnes gathered possession on the left-hand side of his goal. Nickie Quaid had darted to the opposite wing in expectation of receiving a pass, but Byrnes execution was poor as he underhit the delivery and Brian Hayes intervened to bat the ball into an unguarded goalmouth.

8 nóim @LimerickCLG 0-06 (6)@OfficialCorkGAA 1-00 (3)



Cúl! Botún uafásach ansin agus bhí Brian Hayes san áit cheart do Chorcaigh 🙈



Cork have been gifted a goal and that will lift their spirits!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/escRVeaIpj — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 5, 2026

That gave Cork a lifeline, but Limerick were undeterred as they moved impressively through the gears, rattling over points and then their start was adorned by Gillane’s genius in the 18th minute, accelerating clear of the cover and hammering a fierce shot to the far corner.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane with Cork's Sean O'Donoghue. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Cork were staggering yet managed to steady themselves. Connolly clipped over five pointed frees as they chipped away at the deficit, Hayes was a handful in possession for the Limerick defence, and captain Darragh Fitzgibbon floated over a glorious shot from the right wing on the half-hour mark.

The match moved away from them again in the third quarter, Limerick gradually stringing together the scores to underline their dominance. Four of their points were supplied from placed balls in that period while Cathal O’Neill contributed the pick of the bunch from play, fetching a 49th minute puckout and firing over from the left wing to leave it 1-19 to 1-13 in Limerick’s favour.

Cork pieced together a rally. Between the 56th and 63rd minutes they enjoyed one of their most productive spells as they contributed five points and only conceded a single score.

If they thought they were poised for a famous comeback, trailing 1-21 to 1-19, Limerick dismissed that from their minds with the force of their closing charge as Hegarty, Kyle Hayes and Gillane spearheaded their challenge. The home fans were left content as they departed on Easter Sunday, witnessing their captain Cian Lynch getting his hands on the trophy.

Limerick captain Cian Lynch lifts the trophy. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 1-7 (0-3f), Aidan O’Connor 0-8 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Adam English 0-3, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1 ’65), Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Gearoid Hegarty 0-2, Shane O’Brien 0-1, David Reidy 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Alan Connolly 0-7 (0-7f), Brian Hayes 1-3, William Buckley 0-3, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-2, Tim O’Mahony 0-2 (0-1f), Mark Coleman 0-1, Hugh O’Connor 0-1, Tommy O’Connell 0-1, Séamus Harnedy 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

Subs

17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Neill (temp) (32)

O’Neill for Casey (half-time)

17. Casey for O’Brien (53)

25. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon) for O’Connor (57)

21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastlewest) for Lynch (67)

18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown) for Byrnes (73)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

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7. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers), 5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers),

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville),

13. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for O’Donoghue (inj) (36)

19. Mark Coleman (Blarney) for Mullins (48)

22. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket) for Harnedy (50)

23. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for O’Connell (62)

25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Buckley (68)

18. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Robert Downey (72)

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway)

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