Bohs captain Buckley and Derry trio depart; Rovers skipper set for Late Late Show appearance

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED that club captain Keith Buckley will leave once his contract expires this month.

The 33-year-old midfielder first joined in 2010. He departs having made 379 appearances and scored 20 goals across three spells at Dalymount Park.

Buckley missed the 2024 season due to a cruciate injury, but returned to make 29 appearances this year, with most coming off the bench.

“This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my career, but I feel it is the right time for me, and the right time for Bohs,” said Buckley in a club statement confirming the news.

“I’m delighted to be leaving after the high of the club qualifying for Europe again. I know how much that means to the fans, and it means so much to the players and staff as well.

“Anyone who knows me knows that all I have ever wanted to do is play. The fact is I’m 33 now and still have the same fire in my belly to be playing that I had when I made my debut here when I was 18.

“I want to be playing regularly and starting games, and unfortunately that means it is time to move elsewhere.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly and I’m leaving with a heavy heart, but I feel it is the correct decision for everyone.

“I’m glad to be leaving on good terms and with the club in a good place too because my time at Bohs has meant the world to me.”

Derry City have also confirmed three departures after their second-placed finish to the Premier Division campaign.

After the news of Danny Mullen’s exit yesterday, Robbie Benson, Hayden Cann, and Shane Ferguson will also leave the club.

The trio all joined during the 2025 season, with Benson making 28 appearances, Cann 26, and Ferguson 14.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United defender Conor Kane has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2026 season. The 27-year-old will be entering into his ninth season with the club.

Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes celebrates in the dressing room after the FAI Cup final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, double-winning Shamrock Rovers captain Pico Lopes will be a guest on The Late Late Show this Friday.

He will be showing off the Premier Division and FAI Cup silverware while reflecting on a whirlwind month.

Lopes helped Cape Verde qualify for their first-ever World Cup and became a father before guiding Rovers to a first double since 1987.