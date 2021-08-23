Membership : Access or Sign Up
League Two side weighing up an offer to veteran Ireland midfielder Whelan

The 37-year-old Dubliner has been training with Bristol Rovers, who are currently managed by Joey Barton.

By Paul Dollery Monday 23 Aug 2021, 4:40 PM
Whelan spent 18 months at Fleetwood Town.
Image: PA
Image: PA

GLENN WHELAN COULD be set to link up with former Manchester City team-mate Joey Barton once more.

In January 2020, Barton signed Whelan during his time as manager of Fleetwood Town.

The veteran Republic of Ireland midfielder is now a potential signing for Bristol Rovers, who Barton took charge of last February.

Whelan has been a free agent since June, when he wasn’t offered a contract renewal by Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson.

The 37-year-old Dubliner trained with Bristol Rovers last week, as the League Two club decide whether or not to make him an offer.

Having been relegated from League One last season, Barton’s side have continued to struggle during the early stages of the new campaign.

They have suffered four defeats in their opening five games in all competitions, the most recent of which was Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Exeter City.

After a spell in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts, Whelan made 43 appearances for Fleetwood Town, helping the club reach the 2019-20 League One play-offs.

In a bid to maintain fitness while seeking to extend his professional career for a 19th season, he recently made several appearances for Wythenshawe Amateurs in the North-West Counties League.

A holder of 91 senior international caps, Whelan last played for the Republic of Ireland during the European Championship qualifier against Denmark in November 2019.

