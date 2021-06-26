Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 26 June 2021
Leona Maguire hits 70 as Nelly Korda grabs Women's PGA Championship lead

By AFP Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 10:06 AM
1 hour ago 850 Views 0 Comments
Leona Maguire is enjoying a run of good form.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images via file pic
LEONA MAGUIRE IS nine shots off the lead at the Women’s PGA Championship after a second round of 63 at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Stephanie Meadow failed to make the cut despite a very impressive round of 69 yesterday.

A first round score of 78 meant she misses the weekend action by a single stroke. 

Nelly Korda birdied her last six holes to shoot a nine-under par 63 and seize a one-stroke lead over fellow American Lizette Salas, meanwhile. 

Korda, the 22-year-old daughter of retired Czech tennis star Petr Korda, stood on 11-under 133 after 36 holes in quest of her first major title.

“I guess I just blacked out, out there,” Korda said of her run, which she said was helped by having spectators for the event.

“It helps to have a crowd here,” she said. “I feel like when the crowd is here, they get behind you, they kind of give you a lot of energy, as well.”

Salas fired a second straight 67 to stand on 134 with France’s Celine Boutier, Canada’s Alena Sharp and American Cydney Clanton sharing a distant third on 137.

