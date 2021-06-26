Leona Maguire hits 70 as Nelly Korda grabs Women's PGA Championship lead

LEONA MAGUIRE IS nine shots off the lead at the Women’s PGA Championship after a second round of 63 at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Stephanie Meadow failed to make the cut despite a very impressive round of 69 yesterday.

A first round score of 78 meant she misses the weekend action by a single stroke.

Nelly Korda birdied her last six holes to shoot a nine-under par 63 and seize a one-stroke lead over fellow American Lizette Salas, meanwhile.

Korda, the 22-year-old daughter of retired Czech tennis star Petr Korda, stood on 11-under 133 after 36 holes in quest of her first major title.

“I guess I just blacked out, out there,” Korda said of her run, which she said was helped by having spectators for the event.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“It helps to have a crowd here,” she said. “I feel like when the crowd is here, they get behind you, they kind of give you a lot of energy, as well.”

Salas fired a second straight 67 to stand on 134 with France’s Celine Boutier, Canada’s Alena Sharp and American Cydney Clanton sharing a distant third on 137.

© – AFP, 2021