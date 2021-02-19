BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 19 February 2021
LeBron James passes 35,000 NBA points milestone but Lakers lose

James Harden scored 23 points for Brooklyn.

By Press Association Friday 19 Feb 2021, 8:21 AM
LeBron in action last night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEBRON JAMES SCORED 32 points to pass the milestone of 35,000 in his NBA career but his party was upset as the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers fell to defeat against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers were without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder as the Nets recorded their fifth straight victory, winning 109-98.

James Harden scored 23 points for Brooklyn as they pulled away towards the end of the first quarter and kept their noses in front, while Kyrie Irving added 16.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo both recorded triple-doubles as the Miami Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings 118-110.

Butler finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, while Adebayo recorded figures of 16, 12 and 10 as the Heat opened up a 23-point lead in the third.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost their fifth game in a row, going down 110-96 to the Toronto Raptors.

Norman Powell hit 29 points and Pascal Siakam 27, while Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Press Association

