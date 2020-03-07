This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
LeBron James becomes third player in NBA history to score 34,000 points

The LA Lakers star improved his career points haul against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 9:15 AM
LeBron James in action against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Image: Ringo Chiu
LeBron James in action against the Milwaukee Bucks.
LeBron James in action against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Image: Ringo Chiu

LOS ANGELES LAKERS superstar LeBron James became the third player in NBA history to score 34,000 points.

James reached the milestone in Friday’s blockbuster showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s league-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

The three-time champion and four-time MVP was already third on the NBA’s all-time list for scoring after leapfrogging Kobe Bryant in January before the Lakers legend tragically died in a helicopter crash.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) still owns the record, ahead of Karl Malone (36,928) and the 35-year-old James.

Entering the Lakers’ clash against the Bucks, James had been averaging 25.4 points, 10.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.

Aron Baynes had a game to remember for the Phoenix Suns. The Australian tallied a career-high 37 points, 16 rebounds and made nine three-pointers as his side defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 127-117.

He joined James Harden as the only players in NBA history with 30-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and eight or more three-pointers in a game. Kristaps Porzingis recorded his fifth straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds after putting up 26 and 11 in the Dallas Mavericks’ 121-96 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Duncan Robinson made history in the Miami Heat’s 110-104 loss away to the New Orleans Pelicans. Robinson finished with 24 points following eight three-pointers.

It took Robinson’s three-point tally to 233 this season – a single-season record by an undrafted player. Bradley Beal’s 35-point performance extended his streak of 25-plus points to 21 consecutive games.

It tied LeBron James for the second-longest run by an Eastern Conference player since the 2000-01 season. The Washington Wizards won 118-112 against the Atlanta Hawks.

