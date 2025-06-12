Lee Carsley's England U21s make perfect start to Euros defence

ENGLAND U21S started the defence of their European Championship title with a 3-1 win over the Czech Republic in Slovakia.

Goals on either side of the break from Harvey Elliott and Jonathan Rowe had put Lee Carsley’s side in control.

Daniel Fila reduced the deficit in the 50th minute, before England defender Charlie Cresswell headed in a third from a corner with 15 minutes left.

The Young Lions – who beat Spain two years ago to win the European title for a third time – had made a bright start in their opening Group B fixture at the MOL Arena in Dunajska Streda.

Newcastle defender Tino Livramento made an early break down the left, with his ball in was palmed away by Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek before captain James McAtee scuffed his shot wide.

Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson was also lively on the left flank, cutting inside to fire a rising shot which was tipped over.

Advertisement

The Czechs threatened in the 12th minute when Martin Suchomel sent a cross from the left through the England six-yard box, which Vaclav Sejk just failed to connect with.

Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle then made a smart reaction save from Stepan Chaloupek’s powerful header, pushing the ball over, after a free-kick was swung into the England penalty area.

After soaking up plenty of pressure, England took the lead in the 38th minute.

Hutchinson drove forward from the left before laying the ball out to Livramento. The defender’s looping cross through the six-yard box was picked up at the back post by McAtee, who laid it back for Liverpool winger Elliott to fire a low shot into the far corner.

The Czech Republic were almost straight back on level terms when a corner was flicked on by Krystof Danek and the ball bounced off England defender Jarell Quansah, but Beadle got down to make a save on the line.

England — without the likes of Liam Delap and Jobe Bellingham, who will be at the Club World Cup — doubled their lead three minutes into the second half.

Livramento’s low cross was touched home at the near post by Monaco forward Rowe ahead of Czech defender Filip Prebsl, with the ball diverting in off goalkeeper Hornicek.

The Czechs, though, soon pulled a goal back in the 50th minute when Fila got in front of Livramento to power a free header past Beadle from Sejk’s lofted cross.

England boss Carsley made an attacking double change with 20 minutes left, sending on Arsenal forward Ethan Nwaneri to replace Rowe and Birmingham’s Jay Stansfield for McAtee.

Nwaneri almost made an instant impact when he cut in from the right and curled a low strike goalwards, which was deflected past the far post.

Toulouse centre-back Cresswell restored England’s two-goal cushion with 15 minutes left when he showed great strength to get up and power down a header from Alex Scott’s corner.

Beadle then made another smart save from Czech substitute Adam Karabec in stoppage time.

England next face Slovenia in Nitra on Sunday, with their last group fixture against Germany on 18 June.