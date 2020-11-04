Lee Chin: 'Davy was speaking on behalf of us all... I was embarrassed after the game'

WEXFORD’S LEE CHIN says that manager Davy Fitzgerald spoke for everyone in the squad when he fumed about their performance against Galway at the weekend.

The 2019 Leinster champions were dethroned comprehensively on Saturday night, as Galway cruised to the provincial decider with a 1-27 to 0-17 victory in Croke Park.

Fitzgerald offered a scathing review of his side’s display in the aftermath, telling the media that Wexford “threw in the towel,” while also apologising to their fans for not bringing any fight to the contest.

Chin, who managed three points from play despite his team’s struggles, has backed up his manager’s assessment of their display.

“Look, Davy was pretty accurate after the game. He did mention that he was speaking on behalf of us all which I thought he was fairly correct. Obviously it was very disappointing for myself, for us.

“We’re all hurting. It wasn’t something we anticipated or expected. Just very disappointing. I’m well aware of the words that he expressed after the game and I do think that he was on the money.

Me personally, what he said, I knew that I was feeling very similar. I was embarrassed after the game. we hold ourselves to a higher standard. We didn’t expect that to happen. We wanted to go out and perform.

“We let ourselves down, we let the Wexford people down. It’s something we’ll look to put right the next day.”

Chin adds that Fitzgerald was equally disgusted when he spoke to the players after the full-time whistle, and that there was a collective feeling among the group that they had failed the Clare native.

He was, yeah. Of course. And more. He was very passionate when he came into us and addressed us. As players, we were hurting and when he expressed how he felt he put a lot of things into perspective as well and sometimes you need it.

“He’s a great man to put things into perspective, he showed his passion and we just feel we let him down also. He has given a lot to us over the last number of years and we owe him more than that. As I said, we’ll be doing everything we can to put it right the next day.”

Lee Chin in possession for Wexford against Galway. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Remarking on the root of Wexford’s undercooked performance, Chin dismissed the idea that the lack of a crowd was a possible reason. He admitted it was “strange” to play without their supporters, but stressed that every other team is playing under the same conditions.

“It’s had to put into a reason how and why the game went that way,” he reasons. “A lot of individuals just didn’t perform well.

“When we had the ball in possession, we didn’t do what we are capable of doing with it, we didn’t move the ball through the lines. We obviously have our style of play and I don’t think we got it right on the day.

“Look, you’re playing against top opposition. Galway, in a lot of areas they are strong in, I think they dominated the game, particularly after 20 minutes. in the air, in the rucks, 50-50 balls, they were on the breaks quicker.”

Wexford’s name went into the draw for the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers on Monday morning, and have received a bye into Round 2. That means they will be back in action on the weekend of 14-15 November.

Chin says the team regrouped for training on Monday night where they had “a bit of an honesty session” beforehand.

The Faythe Harriers forward says he felt better after the session, and while it would be nice to channel that energy into a qualifier game this weekend, he adds that perhaps another week of rest might be more beneficial to them.

“I suppose a lot of lads just thought we didn’t put in a performance and I suppose as a competitor they’re just eager to try and get back on the field and put it right.

“I was thinking maybe a week off would do us good. We probably need two weeks to try and focus again, try and put that behind us and move onto the next challenge.

“I suppose the extra week, we’ll take it.”

