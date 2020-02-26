Leeds seal vital win as Robbie Keane's Middlesbrough slide closer to Championship danger

LEEDS UNITED EARNED a crucial win in their bid to return to the Premier League on a curiously low-scoring night of Championship action.

Leeds were 1-0 winners away to Middlesbrough, scoring on the stroke of half time through Mateusz Klich. The result takes them five points clear of third-placed Fulham and although they trail leaders West Brom by four points, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now safely ensconsed in the automatic promotion chasers.

Fulham are third having leapfrogged Nottingham Forest thanks a last-gasp 1-0 win at home to Swansea, with the goal scored by Aleksander Mitrovic.

It’s a nightmare result for ‘Boro and their assistant manager Robbie Keane, and they are now out of the relegation zone on goal difference only following Wigan’s 3-0 against Reading.

Stoke City, meanwhile, are one point and one place better off than ‘Boro following a goalless draw away to Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday also benefitted from a last-second winner, theirs scored by Steven Fletcher against Charlton Athletic.

Elsewhere, Barnsley were 1-0 winners away to Hull City, and Millwall and Birmingham played out a goalless draw.