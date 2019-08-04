This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 4 August, 2019
Hernandez stars as Bielsa's Leeds make winning start

Leeds United beat Bristol City 3-1 at Ashton Gate to kick-off their Championship campaign in style.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 8:28 PM
16 minutes ago 704 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4753099
Pablo Hernandez celebrates his goal.
Pablo Hernandez celebrates his goal.
Pablo Hernandez celebrates his goal.

PABLO HERNANDEZ SCORED one and set up another as Leeds United kicked off their Championship campaign with a 3-1 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists took the lead with 26 minutes played through star man Hernandez, who turned on the edge of the box and curled the ball into the top corner.

Kiko Casilla produced a good save to keep out Josh Brownhill’s low drive late in the first half and that proved a big moment in the match as Patrick Bamford got across his man to convert Hernandez’ cross 57 minutes in.

Leeds added a third with 18 minutes to go courtesy of Jack Harrison’s close-range finish after Stuart Dallas’ shot was blocked in front of goal.

Despite Andreas Weimann pulling one back for the hosts seven minutes later with a low shot past Casilla at his near post, Leeds saw things through to make a winning start to Marcelo Bielsa’s second season in charge.

The42 Team

