This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 8 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Error from ex-Real Madrid keeper sees Leeds slump to second straight Championship defeat

Kiko Casilla conceded another soft goal in his side’s defeat to Nottingham Forest.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 9:51 PM
44 minutes ago 1,271 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4998659
Sammy Ameobi celebrates after scoring for Forest.
Image: Mike Egerton
Sammy Ameobi celebrates after scoring for Forest.
Sammy Ameobi celebrates after scoring for Forest.
Image: Mike Egerton

KIKO CASILLA MADE a crucial goalkeeping error for the second week running as Leeds slipped to their second defeat on the bounce.

A 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest was also their third defeat in four Championship matches.

After conceding a soft goal in his side’s 1-0 defeat at home to QPR a week earlier, Casilla allowed Sammy Ameobi to score with a near-post shot that the former Real Madrid man should have had covered.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side never recovered and failed to create the glut of chances that have typified their games this season, although Liam Cooper ought to have scored when presented with a free header from which Brice Samba made a one-handed save at the second attempt.

Having weathered some late Leeds pressure, Forest doubled their lead when the excellent Joe Lolley robbed Jack Harrison of possession and ran clean through on goal where he squared to Tyler Walker to score in the last minute of the game.

“The players are giving their maximum effort and at the moment it is not enough,” said Bielsa.

“When that happens, as a coach you have to take the responsibility.”

Victory for Forest edges them to within a point of Leeds in fourth place on the table.

“This league is crazy,” said Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi. “You must be ready for each game.”

Additional reporting by © – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie