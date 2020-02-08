Error from ex-Real Madrid keeper sees Leeds slump to second straight Championship defeat

KIKO CASILLA MADE a crucial goalkeeping error for the second week running as Leeds slipped to their second defeat on the bounce.

A 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest was also their third defeat in four Championship matches.

After conceding a soft goal in his side’s 1-0 defeat at home to QPR a week earlier, Casilla allowed Sammy Ameobi to score with a near-post shot that the former Real Madrid man should have had covered.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side never recovered and failed to create the glut of chances that have typified their games this season, although Liam Cooper ought to have scored when presented with a free header from which Brice Samba made a one-handed save at the second attempt.

Having weathered some late Leeds pressure, Forest doubled their lead when the excellent Joe Lolley robbed Jack Harrison of possession and ran clean through on goal where he squared to Tyler Walker to score in the last minute of the game.

“The players are giving their maximum effort and at the moment it is not enough,” said Bielsa.

“When that happens, as a coach you have to take the responsibility.”

Victory for Forest edges them to within a point of Leeds in fourth place on the table.

“This league is crazy,” said Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi. “You must be ready for each game.”

Additional reporting by © – AFP 2020

