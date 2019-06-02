This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Legend? I'm just a normal lad from Liverpool - Alexander Arnold

The full-back has been a key part of the Reds’ successful Champions League campaign.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 7:20 AM
29 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4665293
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates Liverpool's Champions League success.
TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD played down his status as a potential Liverpool legend after playing a key role in their Champions League success.

The Reds were on Saturday crowned European champions for the sixth time thanks to a 2-0 win against Tottenham in Madrid, a Mohamed Salah penalty and a late Divock Origi strike proving the difference in a largely forgettable game.

Alexander-Arnold was not at his swashbuckling best at right-back but kept Spurs at bay to help write his name in Liverpool folklore.

Asked if it meant the 20-year-old could now be considered an Anfield legend, he told BT Sport: “It’s hard to think of myself as a legend.

“For me, I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has come true.

“It’s hard to even put into words what’s just happened, and the celebrations that are going to happen. The season we’ve had we’ve deserved it more than any other team.

“The run we’ve had we’ve beaten everyone in our path.”

He added: “We’ve done something special again tonight. We probably were dominated during the main part of the game but we showed we’re a world class side and can win any way.

“When we look back on tonight we’re not going to think it’s a sluggish game – we’re going to think we’ve won the European Cup.”

