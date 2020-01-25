This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Iheanacho fires Leicester into FA Cup fifth round

Brendan Rodgers’ side held on for a narrow win against the Bees.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 3:04 PM
https://the42.ie/4979675
Image: Nigel French
Image: Nigel French

LEICESTER CITY BOOKED their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a win at second-tier Brentford this afternoon.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s struck early on — his seventh goal in 12 games — to seal a 1-0 win at Griffin Park.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are chasing a trip to Wembley on two fronts and they took the next step in the FA Cup after surviving a hard-fought fourth round clash in west London.

Flying high in the Premier League, third placed Leicester could be set for a memorable end to the season.

Leicester, who have never won the FA Cup, are hoping to reach the final for the first time since 1969.

In the League Cup, they are through to the semi-finals and head to Aston Villa in the second leg on Tuesday after being held to a 1-1 draw in the first match at the King Power Stadium.

Brentford had a late goal ruled out correctly for offside and the visitors held on in a tense finish to the clash. 

 

