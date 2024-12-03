Barrett boosts Leinster as they go again for Champions Cup glory

SO HERE THEY go again. Leinster get their Champions Cup campaign up and running on Sunday against a Bristol team who have thrilled their way to second place in the Premiership.

Pat Lam marked himself out as an attacking rugby wiseman with Connacht over a decade ago and is currently reestablishing that reputation, with Bristol’s hammering of Harlequins last weekend making it seven try-scoring bonus points in seven games so far.

The Bears are intent on running the ball from everywhere so this weekend’s clash promises to be exciting as they face a Leinster defence intent on blitzing to shut the attack down no matter the situation.

For the first time in a few years, Leinster aren’t the outright favourites for this Champions Cup. The defending champions, Toulouse, have that status following their stunning double success last season.

But it’s not as if anyone is writing Leinster off. Far from it. Their squad, already chock-block full of Ireland internationals, has been reinforced with experienced French tighthead Rabah Slimani, who showed his scrummaging prowess against Ulster last weekend, and two-time World Cup-winning lock RG Snyman, who has been busy so far this season, adding another dimension with his offloading.

The newest addition is All Blacks star Jordie Barrett, who arrived last week after New Zealand’s autumn Tests campaign concluded. The 27-year-old wasn’t quite at his peak in those internationals but his best makes him one of rugby’s truly elite operators.

He is a magnificent player to add to a backline that already features Ireland centres Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, as well as Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan. Barrett’s two best positions are inside centre and fullback so it remains to be seen how he fits in.

Leo Cullen has extended his contract until 2027. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Having a luxury of riches is the ideal scenario for any coach and Leo Cullen, fresh from having his new two-year contract confirmed, knows that he has an enviably strong hand to play with.

His contract extension made sense. Leinster have been in the last three Champions Cup finals, an impressive level of consistency. All three of the defeats to La Rochelle and Toulouse have been by fine margins.

It’s understandable that people question why Cullen can’t get them over the line but the two French clubs have had brilliant teams too. It’s not as if Leinster have failed to turn up and lost to inferior teams in those deciders.

While their supporters might worry that the psychological scars from those finals could mean the pattern continues, Leinster have to get back on the bike again in the months ahead and earn their place in the final in Cardiff in May 2025

There’s no doubt the URC has fallen by the wayside due to Leinster’s obsession with winning the province’s first Champions Cup title since 2018.

For three seasons in a row, Leinster have fallen at the semi-final stage in the URC. The Bulls, Munster, and the Bulls again have done the damage. These failures to even make the URC final are arguably a bigger deal than not winning the Champions Cup but if Leinster had got over the line in one of the finals of the latter competition, the truth is that no one would care all that much about the URC misses.

For better or worse, Leinster judge themselves on Champions Cup titles. You don’t get the sense that coming up short in the URC causes this group many sleepless nights, even if they look more determined than ever to put that part of the record straight this season.

Caelan Doris took over as Leinster captain this season. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

They’ve made a scintillating start in the URC with seven wins from seven, six with bonus points. There has been a steely edge to Leinster’s performances, a clear intent not to leave anything behind them along the way, earning home advantage for the knock-outs.

That’s all parked for this coming fortnight as Leinster travel to Bristol and then host Clermont at the Aviva Stadium on 14 December.

There’s an intriguing visit to La Rochelle on 12 January and a home clash against Premiership leaders Bath a week later, so Cullen’s men need to be sharp in this pool campaign against some good opponents.

Ireland having four November Tests means there won’t be much time to reintegrate their internationals ahead of the Bristol game but many of that big crop of Leinster players are battle-hardened.

It will be interesting to see who Cullen and senior coach Jacques Nienaber opt for at out-half, with Ciarán Frawley, Sam Prendergast, and Ross Byrne having all started games at number 10 so far this season. That’s a key selection call.

As ever, there is fierce competition in the back row while there will be headaches in the backline if everyone is fit. That’s one of the reasons Leinster have to be in the mix for the Champions Cup title once again this season. Their squad is too good not to be contending.

Yet they have no divine right to win this competition just because they look good on paper or because they’ve suffered heartbreak in the last three years.

With familiar foes Toulouse and La Rochelle looking to add to their trophy cabinets, as well as new hopefuls like Bordeaux, Bath, and the Bulls aiming high, Leinster have hard work ahead.