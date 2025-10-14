Aviva Stadium to host Leinster's two Champions Cup home pool ties

LEINSTER’S CHAMPIONS CUP clashes against Harlequins and La Rochelle will be played at the Aviva Stadium, the club has confirmed.

Leinster will begin the campaign at home to English side Harlequins on Saturday 6 December with a 5:30pm kick off, at Aviva Stadium.

Leinster are in Pool 3, where they will also host Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 10 January at 5:30pm.

The sides meet in the group stages of the Champions Cup for the third-year running, and the sixth year in-a-row across all stages.

The games will be played in the Aviva Stadium while redevelopment of the RDS arena continues, with the province planning a return to the 20,000-plus capacity for the 2026-2027 season.

In March, Leinster reported that the majority of their home games will be played in the Aviva Stadium this season while the upgrade works continue. They will also be moving certain games to Croke Park as required.

Leinster Rugby – 2025/26 Champions Cup Pool Fixtures: