Big names return for Leinster and Connacht make scrum-half change

BOTH LEINSTER AND Connacht have made changes for tomorrow night’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 second leg at the Aviva Stadium (5.30pm, BT Sport).
Leinster welcome back some big names to their starting side with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half while Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher both come into the front row.
Luke McGrath, Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy are the three players replaced.
Connacht’s solitary switch is at scrum-half with Caolin Blade selected as Kieran Marmion moves to the replacements. The bench also includes two further changes with Denis Buckley back involved after recovering from injury, while hooker Jonny Murphy is also involved. Conor Fitzgerald will make his 50th appearance for the province if called upon.
🔵 | 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 14, 2022
Here's your #LeinsterRugby team to take on Connacht tomorrow in the second leg of the @ChampionsCup Round of 16. 👇
Three changes as @JamisonGPark, @AindriuPorter and @ronank12 all return. 🙌#LEIvCON #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/EB6bKEXQYJ
🟢 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 🟢— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) April 14, 2022
Here's the 23 men representing Connacht in tomorrow's @ChampionsCup R16 2nd leg 🆚 @leinsterrugby 🟢
One change from last week's starting XV with Caolin Blade named at scrum-half 👊
Full story: https://t.co/IHEQHuztwk pic.twitter.com/jytGXw67Jw
Leinster
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Jimmy O’Brien
- 13. Garry Ringrose
- 12. Robbie Henshaw
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Johnny Sexton (Captain)
- 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Rónan Kelleher
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. Ross Molony
- 5. Josh Murphy
- 6. Caelan Doris
- 7. Josh van der Flier
- 8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
- 16. Dan Sheehan
- 17. Ed Byrne
- 18. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 19. Devin Toner
- 20. Rhys Ruddock
- 21. Luke McGrath
- 22. Ross Byrne
- 23. Ciarán Frawley
Connacht
- 15. Tiernan O’Halloran
- 14. John Porch
- 13. Tom Farrell
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. Mack Hansen
- 10. Jack Carty (Captain)
- 9. Caolin Blade
- 1. Matthew Burke
- 2. Dave Heffernan
- 3. Finlay Bealham
- 4. Gavin Thornbury
- 5. Leva Fifita
- 6. Cian Prendergast
- 7. Conor Oliver
- 8. Jarrad Butler
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Replacements
- 16. Jonny Murphy
- 17. Denis Buckley
- 18. Jack Aungier
- 19. Oisín Dowling
- 20. Abraham Papali’i
- 21. Kieran Marmion
- 22. Sammy Arnold
- 23. Conor Fitzgerald
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (9)