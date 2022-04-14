Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 14 April 2022
Advertisement

Big names return for Leinster and Connacht make scrum-half change

The teams meet at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 12:25 PM
22 minutes ago 1,056 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5738895

BOTH LEINSTER AND Connacht have made changes for tomorrow night’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 second leg at the Aviva Stadium (5.30pm, BT Sport).

caolin-blade-and-jamison-gibson-park Caolin Blade and Jamison Gibson-Park both in to start. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leinster welcome back some big names to their starting side with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half while Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher both come into the front row.

Luke McGrath, Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy are the three players replaced.

Connacht’s solitary switch is at scrum-half with Caolin Blade selected as Kieran Marmion moves to the replacements. The bench also includes two further changes with Denis Buckley back involved after recovering from injury, while hooker Jonny Murphy is also involved. Conor Fitzgerald will make his 50th appearance for the province if called upon.

Leinster

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Robbie Henshaw
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Johnny Sexton (Captain)
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Ross Molony
  • 5. Josh Murphy
  • 6. Caelan Doris
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

  • 16. Dan Sheehan
  • 17. Ed Byrne
  • 18. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 19. Devin Toner
  • 20. Rhys Ruddock
  • 21. Luke McGrath
  • 22. Ross Byrne
  • 23. Ciarán Frawley

Connacht

  • 15. Tiernan O’Halloran
  • 14. John Porch
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. Mack Hansen
  • 10. Jack Carty (Captain)
  • 9. Caolin Blade
  • 1. Matthew Burke
  • 2. Dave Heffernan
  • 3. Finlay Bealham
  • 4. Gavin Thornbury
  • 5. Leva Fifita
  • 6. Cian Prendergast
  • 7. Conor Oliver
  • 8. Jarrad Butler

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements

  • 16. Jonny Murphy
  • 17. Denis Buckley
  • 18. Jack Aungier
  • 19. Oisín Dowling
  • 20. Abraham Papali’i
  • 21. Kieran Marmion
  • 22. Sammy Arnold
  • 23. Conor Fitzgerald 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie