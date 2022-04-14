Big names return for Leinster and Connacht make scrum-half change

BOTH LEINSTER AND Connacht have made changes for tomorrow night’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 second leg at the Aviva Stadium (5.30pm, BT Sport).

Caolin Blade and Jamison Gibson-Park both in to start. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leinster welcome back some big names to their starting side with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half while Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher both come into the front row.

Luke McGrath, Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy are the three players replaced.

Connacht’s solitary switch is at scrum-half with Caolin Blade selected as Kieran Marmion moves to the replacements. The bench also includes two further changes with Denis Buckley back involved after recovering from injury, while hooker Jonny Murphy is also involved. Conor Fitzgerald will make his 50th appearance for the province if called upon.

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (Captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. Josh Murphy

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Devin Toner

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty (Captain)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Matthew Burke

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Leva Fifita

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Denis Buckley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Abraham Papali’i

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Sammy Arnold

23. Conor Fitzgerald

