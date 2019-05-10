This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 10 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGrath's 'experience' edges him in as Leinster go for 'important' Bent over Porter

Leo Cullen says Leinster are hopeful Sean Cronin will come through after his recent calf injury.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 10 May 2019, 1:38 PM
1 hour ago 3,780 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4628385

THE LIKELIHOOD WAS that Leo Cullen would opt for an unchanged team for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup final and so it has proved the case.

Confirmation came this afternoon that the Leinster boss had resisted any temptation to bring the fit-again Rhys Ruddock back into his XV for the clash with Saracens in Newcastle, with Scott Fardy retained at blindside flanker after his superb semi-final display versus Toulouse.

Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner at St James' Park. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ruddock is back in the matchday squad as back-row cover on the bench, where the two most interesting selections have been made.

Jack McGrath is reinstated to the reserve loosehead prop slot after Ed Byrne had pushed ahead of him in recent rounds, while Michael Bent sees off the competition of Andrew Porter as the replacement tighthead.

“Selection has been tough over the course of the year, in a good way I think,” said Cullen this afternoon after his team’s captain’s run at St James’ Park.

“There’s a couple of guys who had to get some bad news this week. Even though the 15 is the same, there were a couple of tweaks along the way and a couple of changes on the bench as well.

“Selection decisions certainly weren’t taken lightly. This 15 did a good job in the semi-final. There’s always a temptation as coaches to tweak that but we’re going with the same team.”

Speaking about the return of Ireland and Lions loosehead McGrath – who will join Ulster this summer – to the matchday 23, Cullen indicated that his proven ability on previous big occasions edged him ahead of Byrne.

“With a team like Saracens, with a very strong set-piece, Jack has a lot of experience playing at the highest level and in terms of the way we think the game will unfold, his strengths suit this challenge,” said Cullen.

Jack Conan, Michael Bent, Tadhg Furlong and Luke McGrath Michael Bent [centre] is on the bench for Leinster. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

As for the absence of Ireland international Porter, Cullen indicated that it was as much about the good form of 33-year-old Bent as it was about Porter having only recently returned from a pectoral injury.

“Andrew Porter’s a little bit unlucky, he picked up the injury and hasn’t really featured the last few weeks,” said Cullen. “He has trained fully this week and was available but it was just a little bit too tight with him.

“Michael Bent, he’s been so important to us over the course of the season. You think back to some of the games when we’re down 15, 20 players and he’s come up with five scrum penalties. He’s been hugely important to the success of the group over the course of the season.”

Leinster have named hooker Sean Cronin to start after his recovery from the calf injury he suffered in the semi-final win over Toulouse, although Cullen indicated that there was an element of risk in selecting him.

“We’ll soon find out, yeah,” said Cullen when asked if Cronin is fully fit. “When a guy picks up an injury in the semi-final, his calf, we knew it was going to be a little bit tight with Sean but he’s trained ok this week and hopefully he’s good to go.

“You never have 100% certainty but for a final, you take a little bit of a chance. But he’s trained this week so, hopefully, he comes through ok.” 

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie