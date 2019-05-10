This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cronin and Lowe start, McGrath returns as Leinster unveil team chasing back-to-back Champions Cup glory

Saracens stand between Leinster and a fifth European title at St James’ Park tomorrow.

By Sean Farrell Friday 10 May 2019, 12:07 PM
32 minutes ago 3,803 Views 27 Comments
James Lowe celebrates as he crosses the line against Toulouse.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has selected both James Lowe and Scott Fardy to start tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup final against Saracens (kick-off, 17.00, Virgin Media, Channel 4, BT) with Jamison Gibson Park missing out with a knock.

The ‘three-into-two’ rule prevented the brilliant Kiwi wing Lowe from playing a part during last season’s European final win over Racing 92 in Bilbao, but he will hope to follow on his excellent showing against Toulouse in the semis.

Tadhg Furlong will make his 100th appearance for Leinster, packing down beside Sean Cronin. The hooker has shaken off the calf injury sustained at the Aviva Stadium against Toulouse, the Limerick man is level atop the try-scoring charts in this season’s tournament, with only Jacob Stockdale matching his six tries.

Sean Cronin Sean Cronin in training last month. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

On the bench, Ulster-bound prop Jack McGrath is included in the squad ahead of Ed Byrne, while Hugh O’Sullivan deputises Luke McGrath.

Jonathan Sexton will captain his side from out-half with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose again bringing their international partnership to the European final.

Sean O’Brien will wear Leinster’s number 7 shirt for the last time in European competition.

Leinster (v Saracens, Heineken Champions Cup final 2019)

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour 
13. Garry Ringrose 
12. Robbie Henshaw 
11. James Lowe 
10. Johnny Sexton Captain
9. Luke McGrath 

1. Cian Healy 
2. Seán Cronin 
3. Tadhg Furlong 
4. Devin Toner 
5. James Ryan 
6. Scott Fardy 
7. Seán O’Brien 
8. Jack Conan 

Replacements

16. James Tracy 
17. Jack McGrath
18. Michael Bent 
19. Rhys Ruddock
20. Max Deegan 
21. Hugh O’Sullivan 
22. Ross Byrne 
23. Rory O’Loughlin 

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

