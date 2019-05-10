Cronin and Lowe start, McGrath returns as Leinster unveil team chasing back-to-back Champions Cup glory

James Lowe celebrates as he crosses the line against Toulouse.

James Lowe celebrates as he crosses the line against Toulouse.

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has selected both James Lowe and Scott Fardy to start tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup final against Saracens (kick-off, 17.00, Virgin Media, Channel 4, BT) with Jamison Gibson Park missing out with a knock.

The ‘three-into-two’ rule prevented the brilliant Kiwi wing Lowe from playing a part during last season’s European final win over Racing 92 in Bilbao, but he will hope to follow on his excellent showing against Toulouse in the semis.

Tadhg Furlong will make his 100th appearance for Leinster, packing down beside Sean Cronin. The hooker has shaken off the calf injury sustained at the Aviva Stadium against Toulouse, the Limerick man is level atop the try-scoring charts in this season’s tournament, with only Jacob Stockdale matching his six tries.

Sean Cronin in training last month. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

On the bench, Ulster-bound prop Jack McGrath is included in the squad ahead of Ed Byrne, while Hugh O’Sullivan deputises Luke McGrath.

Jonathan Sexton will captain his side from out-half with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose again bringing their international partnership to the European final.

Sean O’Brien will wear Leinster’s number 7 shirt for the last time in European competition.

Leinster (v Saracens, Heineken Champions Cup final 2019)

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton Captain

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Scott Fardy

7. Seán O’Brien

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Jack McGrath

18. Michael Bent

19. Rhys Ruddock

20. Max Deegan

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: