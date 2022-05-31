Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leinster without Kelleher for URC quarter-final as Sexton nurses ankle injury

The province are back in URC action this weekend as they welcome Glasgow Warriors to the RDS.

Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HOOKER RÓNAN KELLEHER will miss Leinster’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final meeting with Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, with out-half Johnny Sexton also a doubt for the RDS fixture.

Kelleher was replaced 14 minutes into last weekend’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle after picking up a shoulder injury, and will play no part this weekend as the province return to URC action. 

Leinster captain Sexton could also miss out as he nurses an ankle injury. Sexton took a knock to the ankle in the first half against La Rochelle following an accidental collision with teammate James Ryan, before limping out in the 63rd minute. A final decision on his availability will be made later in the week.

Leinster will need to quickly recover from Saturday’s heartbreaking loss in Marseille to keep their URC title charge on course.

It is not yet clear how head coach Leo Cullen intends to manage this squad this week, with his team heavy favourites to see off Glasgow and advance to the semi-final stages.

However both James Lowe and Tadhg Furlong will be available for selection if called upon having come through the Champions Cup final with no recurring issues following their returns from injury.

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy has also returned to full training following a shoulder issue.

There was no further update on any of Tommy O’Brien, James Tracy, Dave Kearney or Will Connors. 

