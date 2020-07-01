Leinster to stage uneven ages championships in 2021 'to accommodate players who lost out this year'

LEINSTER’S LADIES FOOTBALL governing body have confirmed that there will be U15, U17 and U19 championships within the province in 2021 “to accommodate players who have lost out this year” amidst the Covid-19 crisis.

With the 2020 All-Ireland minor championship series no longer going ahead, provincial bodies have various different plans.

Leinster LGFA recently confirmed that it would stage no underage inter-county football in 2020.

The42 understands that this is due to a limited timeframe and already hectic schedule — inter-county football matches can’t resume until 17 October — and the crossover of minor players on adult club and county teams.

“We are supporting their club football,” a spokesperson said on Monday, “and we are in the very early stages of planning for next year.”

The Dublin minors were one team to share their outrage at how the 2020 competition was impacted, sharing an online petition far and wide entitled, “For LGFA to allow the County Minor Ladies Leinster championship go ahead in 2020.”

“As players we are heartbroken as we feel like our hard work and commitment we put in while the majority of us were studying for the Leaving Cert was for nothing,” it reads.

“The Minor lads championship is continuing and for us ladies it is difficult to watch them continue their season when we ladies have put in just as much time and commitment as them boys, for it to be taken away from us and forgotten about for the year.”

Please sign this petition from the Dublin Ladies Minor Football team https://t.co/OvgtQ5dZpr — Hill 16 Army (@Hill16Army) June 27, 2020

Leinster LGFA have this morning released a statement, further explaining their reasoning for the cancellation.

“Leinster LGFA would like to empathise with underage inter-county footballers across Leinster who have been unable to complete their competitions with their relevant County panels owing to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Leinster LGFA did not make the decision to cancel this year’s U14, U16 and Minor Championships lightly, but did so to put their full support behind clubs returning to play. In addition to this, there are difficulties with the limits on the inter-county calendar not resuming play until the 17th October. This would leave very limited dates on the calendar at the worst time of the year weather wise, with no guarantee of pitch availability etc.

Leinster LGFA have undertaken however to roll out Championships at U15, U17 and U19 grades in the 2021 season to accommodate players who have lost out this year. Leinster Fixtures Committee will draw up proposals for these competitions with more information for counties to follow when known.”

The Waterford minors were another team up in arms, taking issue with the cancellation of the 2020 All-Ireland minor championship series.

In a statement in March, the LGFA outlined that there was the “possibility of provincial action depending on when activities resume” for minors (and U16s, while U14 was cancelled) and in turn, declined to comment on the current situation when approached by The42 as the responsibility of potential championship clashes lies with provincial bodies.

A Munster LGFA spokesperson confirmed to The42 on Monday that they would run 2020 provincial competitions at all underage levels. U16 and U14 county teams will contest seeded Munster finals, while the minor competition will recommence later in the year in line with LGFA guidelines.

Dublin and Waterford minor ladies football teams launch online petitions after competitions impacted. https://t.co/P1M377oNhA — The42.ie GAA (@The42GAA) June 29, 2020

It’s understood that Ulster LGFA will not proceed with a minor championship this year, while Connacht are mulling over whether to proceed with their competition.

The GAA’s U17 inter-county championship will go ahead. If it didn’t, most of those players would not have football as U17 players cannot play on adult teams. There is very little crossover between age groups in GAA, which is common in ladies football.

The LGFA’s senior, intermediate and junior inter-county championships will be decided on an All-Ireland series basis, following a new-look format which will be played across seven weekends from mid-October. The draw took place last night.

Ladies football adult club action across the country will be run off from 17 July, in line with the GAA, differing from county to county.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!