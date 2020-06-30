Here's the draw for the group stages of the LGFA Championships

THE DRAWS FOR the revised LGFA All-Ireland series took place this evening with reigning champions Dublin pitted against Donegal and Waterford in the round-robin stage.

With last year’s senior semi-finalists seeded to be kept apart for the pool phase, 2019 runners-up Galway are in Group 2 alongside Monaghan and Tipperary. Group 1 will feature a Munster derby as Cork and Kerry are drawn together alongside Cavan.

Group 4 will see Mayo take on Armagh and Tyrone.

As with the senior competition, group winners will advance to the semi-final stage in the Intermediate Championship. That draw also took place tonight and will see Roscommon take on Offaly and Wexford in Group 1.

Group 2 sees Westmeath, Longford and Louth pitted together. Group 3 is made up of Meath, Leitrim and Down, while Sligo, Clare, Kildare and Laois make up Group 4 – the only four-team group owing to the 13 competing counties.

The draw for the six-team Junior Championship was unseeded with Fermanagh, Carlow and Wicklow in Group 1 and Derry, Antrim and Limerick in Group 2.

The Championships are to take place across seven weekends throwing in from 17 October.