The 10-minute passage that said so much about this Leinster team

WITH 45:59 ON the match clock, Caelan Doris is sent to the sin bin.

Leinster are leading Leicester 17-10 in their Champions Cup quarter-final in Dublin and it would be understandable if some of the Irish province’s supporters suddenly felt a rush of nerves.

Leo Cullen’s side had wasted chances to pull further clear in the first half and now here they were, down to 14 men and with Leicester seemingly handed a chance to close the advantage and maybe even shift in front.

Instead, Leinster kill the game as a contest.

Their superb 10-minute passage begins with a defensive set after the Tigers have kicked their penalty into the Leinster half. The home side’s forwards stay on the ground and deliver some superb maul defence for starters, before Garry Ringrose comes up with a moment of pure leadership.

Having tracked across the pitch from right to left, Ringrose makes an effective low tackle on Anthony Watson and springs immediately back to his feet as Watson offloads.

As Leicester centre Harry Potter looks to clean up the loose ball, Ringrose is straight over him, wrapping around the ball as he senses his chance for a turnover.

Leicester fullback Mike Brown comes in the side in a bid to clear Ringrose away, with James Lowe responding by anchoring Ringrose in position, but referee Nika Amashukeli has seen enough to award Leinster a big turnover penalty.

Leinster kick to touch down the left-hand side and lock Ross Molony wins the lineout before they thunder forward in the maul.

But as we can see below, there’s no transfer back from Scott Penny to hooker Dan Sheehan as he arrives at the tail of the maul.

The maul goes to ground and Leinster are adjudged to have collapsed it themselves. With the ball tangled up in the mass of bodies, Leicester are awarded the turnover scrum.

It’s a frustrating moment for Leinster given their clear momentum and while they might have wasted energy arguing that it was Leicester legs that caused the collapse, the focus instead switches to the scrum.

The teams had exchanged scrum penalties in the first half and with a one-man advantage, Leicester would have fancied their chances in this instance. But it’s a moment of dominance for the seven-man Leinster pack.

As tighthead Tadhg Furlong battles strongly with former Ireland international James Cronin on his side, Leinster loosehead Andrew Porter gets go-forward against Tigers tighthead Joe Heyes, who is the man penalised.

It’s a remarkable moment for the Leinster forwards and the penalty win allows out-half Ross Byrne to kick three points from the tee.

Less than five minutes after Doris was binned, Leinster have extended their lead to 20-10.

Captain James Ryan wins the Leicester restart cleanly with a lift from Furlong and Penny, with scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park lanching his exit kick down the left into Leicester’s half. It’s a fine kick that lands close to the touchline, narrowing Tigers’ options.

The chase from wing Jimmy O’Brien is superb.

O’Brien clatters Leicester fullback Mike Brown just after he has caught Gibson-Park’s kick, then he bounces up to counter-ruck.

It means a brilliant exit from Leinster all the way up towards Leicester’s 10-metre line and with O’Brien’s tackle having denied Brown the chance to attack, Leicester now go to their kicking game.

But scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet box-kicks into touch on the full, leaving Leinster with another attacking lineout in the visitors’ half.

This time, they play away from their initial maul effort and while the attack becomes somewhat stilted, we’re actually seeing the scoring phase taking shape below.

As Keenan carries abpve, Byrne, Robbie Henshaw and Ringrose are in motion swinging from Leinster’s left to right.

Ringrose [red below] has just been involved in the previous ruck, while Byrne [white] has swung the pass from the far side to Keenan. Henshaw [yellow] was initially outside Byrne but swings across with him.

While those Leinster backs are in motion, Leicester don’t react at all.

They fail to fold a single player across from their right to left, meaning they then have five defenders covering essentially nothing on the far side of the ruck.

Meanwhile, Byrne [white below] has set up at first receiver on Leinster’s right.

Henshaw [yellow] is swinging in behind a pod of two Leinster forwards, while Ringrose [red] is working around to get outside Henshaw.

Byrne splits the pod of two forwards, who offer a switch option and a short pass option, to thread the ball to Henshaw.

All of a sudden, Leinster have a 4-on-2 on the edge and Henshaw plays it superbly.

Henshaw fully commits Potter in front of him into making the tackle and just before that, he pumps a dummy pass to invite wing Freddie Steward [white below] to worry about the presence of James Lowe and O’Brien wider out.

As we see below, Henshaw instead cleverly delays his actual pass to find Ringrose accelerating up on his right shoulder to scythe through the Tigers defence.

Ringrose ends up with three passing options once he’s in behind.

He draws van Poortvliet and delivers the inside ball to scrum-half Gibson-Park, who has worked upfield after his pass from the breakdown.

Byrne converts and with another two minutes still left on Doris’ yellow card, Leinster are now 27-10 ahead.

Leinster lose Lowe to injury here but it’s another man with a classy left boot who comes up with an excellent play off the restart.

O’Brien fields a poor low restart from Tigers out-half Handré Pollard and with plenty of time, he smashes a howitzer of a kick into touch all the way beyond the Leicester 10-metre line.

From that lineout an exchange of kicks ensues, with Leinster’s Hugo Keenan – repositioned from fullback to the right wing – having to show his awareness and acceleration in the instance below.

Van Poortvliet tries a short chipped kick in behind but Keenan reads it perfectly.

Leinster kick contestably back at the Tigers, who respond in kind.

That means we get an example of Keenan’s composure under the high ball.

Leinster play off this Keenan aerial win and though they throw a loose pass while moving the ball wide to the left, Pollard appears to think he’s offside when he might otherwise have intercepted the bouncing ball and turned the momentum.

That means Byrne can regather the ball and release O’Brien up the left as the wing shows his pace. Shortly after, O’Brien attempts a grubber kick in the left-hand shortside.

The ball bounces up for van Poortvliet, who is cut down by Gibson-Park to give the most unlikely man of all a chance at the jackal turnover.

Byrne’s right hand is clearly to the ground before he is driven back up into a more legal position and it should be a penalty against Leinster, but he gets away with the initial infringement as Leinster get a decision that brings big celebrations.

Breakdown turnovers are few and far between for out-halves. As referee Amashukeli signals for Doris to return to the action, Byrne celebrates his poach.

Byrne then kicks into the left corner and Doris is the key man in spearheading Leinster’s unstoppable drive up the left-hand side of the ensuing maul.

Having won Doris’ sin-bin period on a 10-0 scoreline, Leinster earn a penalty try to utterly end Leicester’s hopes.