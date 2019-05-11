How did you rate Leinster as they were dethroned by Sarries?

LEINSTER’S BID FOR a record fifth Champions Cup crown fell short in Newcastle this evening, as Leo Cullen’s side suffered their first European final defeat to an awesome Saracens outfit.

The province squandered a 10-point lead as the English side rebounded emphatically to score 20 unanswered points, through tries either side of the break from Sean Maitland and Billy Vunipola.

Our match report from St James’ Park is here, while below you can rate how Leinster performed.

Rob Kearney





Jordan Larmour





Garry Ringrose





Robbie Henshaw





James Lowe





Johnny Sexton





Luke McGrath





Cian Healy





Sean Cronin





Tadhg Furlong





Devin Toner





James Ryan





Scott Fardy





Seán O'Brien





Jack Conan





Replacements:

James Tracy





Jack McGrath





Michael Bent





Rhys Ruddock





Max Deegan was on too late to rate, while Hugh O’Sullivan, Ross Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin were unused subs.

