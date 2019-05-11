How did you rate Leinster as they were dethroned by Sarries?

LEINSTER’S BID FOR a record fifth Champions Cup crown fell short in Newcastle this evening, as Leo Cullen’s side suffered their first European final defeat to an awesome Saracens outfit.
The province squandered a 10-point lead as the English side rebounded emphatically to score 20 unanswered points, through tries either side of the break from Sean Maitland and Billy Vunipola.
Our match report from St James’ Park is here, while below you can rate how Leinster performed.
Votes
Rob Kearney
Votes
Votes
Jordan Larmour
Votes
Votes
Garry Ringrose
Votes
Votes
Robbie Henshaw
Votes
Votes
James Lowe
Votes
Votes
Johnny Sexton
Votes
Votes
Luke McGrath
Votes
Votes
Cian Healy
Votes
Votes
Sean Cronin
Votes
Votes
Tadhg Furlong
Votes
Votes
Devin Toner
Votes
Votes
James Ryan
Votes
Votes
Scott Fardy
Votes
Votes
Seán O'Brien
Votes
Votes
Jack Conan
Votes
Replacements:
Votes
James Tracy
Votes
Votes
Jack McGrath
Votes
Votes
Michael Bent
Votes
Votes
Rhys Ruddock
Votes
Max Deegan was on too late to rate, while Hugh O’Sullivan, Ross Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin were unused subs.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (31)