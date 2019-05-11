This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How did you rate Leinster as they were dethroned by Sarries?

Leo Cullen’s side endured a bitterly disappointing afternoon in Newcastle.

By The42 Team Saturday 11 May 2019, 7:06 PM
46 minutes ago 3,284 Views 31 Comments
LEINSTER’S BID FOR a record fifth Champions Cup crown fell short in Newcastle this evening, as Leo Cullen’s side suffered their first European final defeat to an awesome Saracens outfit. 

The province squandered a 10-point lead as the English side rebounded emphatically to score 20 unanswered points, through tries either side of the break from Sean Maitland and Billy Vunipola.

Our match report from St James' Park is here, while below you can rate how Leinster performed. 

Rob Kearney

6

Jordan Larmour

6

Garry Ringrose

6

Robbie Henshaw

6

James Lowe

6

Johnny Sexton

6

Luke McGrath

6

Cian Healy

6

Sean Cronin

6

Tadhg Furlong

6

Devin Toner

6

James Ryan

6

Scott Fardy

6

Seán O'Brien

6

Jack Conan

6

Replacements:

James Tracy

6

Jack McGrath

6

Michael Bent

6

Rhys Ruddock

6

Max Deegan was on too late to rate, while Hugh O’Sullivan, Ross Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin were unused subs.

