Academy trio could make Leinster debuts against Scarlets

LEO CULLEN HAS named the Leinster team to face Scarlets in the BKT United Rugby Championship tomorrow in Parc y Scarlets [KO 7.35pm - live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV].

The side includes academy players Chris Cosgrave and Rob Russell in a new-look back three alongside Dave Kearney. It’s Cosgrave’s first appearance of the season and just his second ever start.

Charlie Ngatai partners Liam Turner in the centre with Irish internationals Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne the half backs.

Tadgh McElroy and academy pair Charlie Tector and Ben Brownlee are all in line to make their debuts off the bench.

Leinster (v Scarkets)

15. Chris Cosgrave

14. Rob Russell

13. Liam Turner

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Ed Byrne

2. John McKee

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Tadgh McElroy

17. Michael Milne

18. Vakhtang Abdaladze

19. Brian Deeny

20. Martin Moloney

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Charlie Tector

