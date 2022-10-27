Academy trio could make Leinster debuts against Scarlets

LEO CULLEN HAS named the Leinster team to face Scarlets in the BKT United Rugby Championship tomorrow in Parc y Scarlets [KO 7.35pm - live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV].
The side includes academy players Chris Cosgrave and Rob Russell in a new-look back three alongside Dave Kearney. It’s Cosgrave’s first appearance of the season and just his second ever start.
Charlie Ngatai partners Liam Turner in the centre with Irish internationals Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne the half backs.
Tadgh McElroy and academy pair Charlie Tector and Ben Brownlee are all in line to make their debuts off the bench.
Leinster (v Scarkets)
15. Chris Cosgrave
14. Rob Russell
13. Liam Turner
12. Charlie Ngatai
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Ed Byrne
2. John McKee
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Ross Molony
5. Jason Jenkins
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Scott Penny
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. Tadgh McElroy
17. Michael Milne
18. Vakhtang Abdaladze
19. Brian Deeny
20. Martin Moloney
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Charlie Tector
