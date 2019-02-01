This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster Senior Schools Cup quarter-final draw pairs Blackrock and St Michael's

There are a number of big ties in store in the next round of the competition.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 1 Feb 2019, 5:45 AM
5 hours ago 3,653 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4471045

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS BLACKROCK College — bidding to win a 70th crown — will go head-to-head with St Michael’s College in the standout tie of the Leinster Senior Schools Cup quarter-final draw.

Blackrock’s title defence got underway with a 25-19 win over Presentation College Bray on Monday, but they’ll face a stiff test in the last eight against Michael’s, who were emphatic winners over Kilkenny College in the first round.

Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup Draw Trevor Hogan and Leinster academy manager Peter Smyth make the draw. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

The draw was made by Leinster provincial talent coach Trevor Hogan and Leinster academy manager Peter Smyth at Donnybrook on Thursday evening, following Belvedere’s victory over Roscrea

The Great Denmark Street school, back-to-back winners in 2016 and 2017, will face Newbridge College in the next round, while Gonzaga’s reward for seeing off Castleknock is a clash with 10-time winners Terenure College.

The final quarter-final tie will see Clongowes Wood — victors over Wesley on Wednesday — face either CUS or CBC Monkstown, who go head-to-head in Friday’s final first-round game at Templeville Road.

Leinster Rugby has confirmed the quarter-final ties will take place between Sunday 10 February and Thursday 14 February.

Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final draw:

  • Gonzaga College v Terenure College
  • Clongowes Wood College v CUS/CBC Monkstown
  • Blackrock College v St Michael’s College
  • Belvedere College v Newbridge College.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    IRELAND
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    'We’re keen on playing with pace and moving England around as much as we possibly can'
    ENGLAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie