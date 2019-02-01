Leinster Senior Schools Cup quarter-final draw pairs Blackrock and St Michael's

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS BLACKROCK College — bidding to win a 70th crown — will go head-to-head with St Michael’s College in the standout tie of the Leinster Senior Schools Cup quarter-final draw.

Blackrock’s title defence got underway with a 25-19 win over Presentation College Bray on Monday, but they’ll face a stiff test in the last eight against Michael’s, who were emphatic winners over Kilkenny College in the first round.

Trevor Hogan and Leinster academy manager Peter Smyth make the draw. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

The draw was made by Leinster provincial talent coach Trevor Hogan and Leinster academy manager Peter Smyth at Donnybrook on Thursday evening, following Belvedere’s victory over Roscrea.

The Great Denmark Street school, back-to-back winners in 2016 and 2017, will face Newbridge College in the next round, while Gonzaga’s reward for seeing off Castleknock is a clash with 10-time winners Terenure College.

The final quarter-final tie will see Clongowes Wood — victors over Wesley on Wednesday — face either CUS or CBC Monkstown, who go head-to-head in Friday’s final first-round game at Templeville Road.

Leinster Rugby has confirmed the quarter-final ties will take place between Sunday 10 February and Thursday 14 February.

Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final draw:

Gonzaga College v Terenure College

Clongowes Wood College v CUS/CBC Monkstown

Blackrock College v St Michael’s College

Belvedere College v Newbridge College.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: