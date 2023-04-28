Robbie Henshaw misses out for Leinster's crunch clash with Toulouse

LEINSTER WILL BE without Robbie Henshaw due to injury for their Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (KO 3pm – live on RTÉ 2, BT Sport 3).

The province were already without fly-half Johnny Sexton and winger James Lowe.

James Ryan captains the team, with last season’s EPCR Player of the Year Josh van der Flier set to win his 50th Champions Cup cap.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien named on the wings.

Charlie Ngatai returns from injury. The New Zealand international makes his first appearance since early January, and he joins Garry Ringrose in the centre.

Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park continue their partnership at half-back.

The front five remains unchanged from the Quarter-Final win over Leicester Tigers.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong make up the front row, with Ross Molony and Ryan in the second row.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒐 I 𝑫𝒆𝒎𝒊-𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒆 I #LEINST 📋



Découvrez le XV de départ pour la demie de samedi 💥



Tous avec le Stade ❤️‍🔥#ToulouseIsRed🔴 pic.twitter.com/nup2ivXlzk — Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) April 28, 2023

After missing the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final, van der Flier returns to the back row where he is joined by Caelan Doris and Jack Conan.

On the bench, Cian Healy is in line to earn his 262nd Leinster cap and will move into outright second place on Leinster’s all-time record cap holder list, behind Devin Toner on 280.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. James Ryan (capt)

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Ryan Baird

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Toulouse

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Juan Cruz Mallía

13. Pierre-Louis Barassi

12. Pita Ahki

11. Matthis Lebel

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont (capt)

1. Cyril Baille

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Dorian Aldegheri

4. Richie Arnold

5. Emmanuel Meafou

6. Jack Willis

7. Thibaud Flament

8. Francois Cros.

Replacements:

16. Julien Marchand

17. Rodrigue Neti

18. David Ainu’u

19. Alexandre Roumat

20. Rynhardt Elstadt

21. Alban Placines

22. Paul Graou

23. Arthur Retiere.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)