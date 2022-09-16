Ngatai and Jenkins to make their Leinster bows in season-opener away to Zebre

There are first Leinster starts for Charlie Ngatai (left) and Jason Jenkins.

THE LEINSTER TEAM to play Zebre in the first round of this season’s URC has been named.

Leo Cullen’s side begin the 2022/23 campaign at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi tomorrow afternoon (kick-off 1pm Irish time, live on RTÉ2, Premier Sports 1 and URC TV).

There are debuts for recent arrivals Charlie Ngatai and Jason Jenkins at centre and lock respectively. New Zealander Ngatai joined from Lyon, while South African Jenkins signed following one season at Munster.

Dave Kearney and Ronan Kelleher are back fit and both start, while Will Connors makes a welcome return among the replacements.

Meanwhile, Hugo Keenan (knee and abdominal issues), James Lowe (calf) and James Tracy (neck surgery) are all unavailable due to injury.

Rhys Ruddock captains the team.

Leinster team v Zebre

15. Max O’Reilly

14. Rob Russell

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Ed Byrne

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Rhy Ruddock (captain)

7. Scott Penny

8, Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Michael Milne

18. Vakhtang Abdaladze

19. Brian Deeny

20. Alex Soroka

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Will Connors

