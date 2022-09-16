Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ngatai and Jenkins to make their Leinster bows in season-opener away to Zebre

Leo Cullen’s men are in action in Parma tomorrow afternoon.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Sep 2022, 12:23 PM
There are first Leinster starts for Charlie Ngatai (left) and Jason Jenkins.
Image: INPHO/Ben Brady
Image: INPHO/Ben Brady

THE LEINSTER TEAM to play Zebre in the first round of this season’s URC has been named.

Leo Cullen’s side begin the 2022/23 campaign at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi tomorrow afternoon (kick-off 1pm Irish time, live on RTÉ2, Premier Sports 1 and URC TV).

There are debuts for recent arrivals Charlie Ngatai and Jason Jenkins at centre and lock respectively. New Zealander Ngatai joined from Lyon, while South African Jenkins signed following one season at Munster.

Dave Kearney and Ronan Kelleher are back fit and both start, while Will Connors makes a welcome return among the replacements.

Meanwhile, Hugo Keenan (knee and abdominal issues), James Lowe (calf) and James Tracy (neck surgery) are all unavailable due to injury.

Rhys Ruddock captains the team.

Leinster team v Zebre

15. Max O’Reilly
14. Rob Russell
13. Jamie Osborne 
12. Charlie Ngatai
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath

1. Ed Byrne
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Ross Molony
5. Jason Jenkins
6. Rhy Ruddock (captain) 
7. Scott Penny
8, Max Deegan

Replacements: 

16. John McKee
17. Michael Milne
18. Vakhtang Abdaladze
19. Brian Deeny
20. Alex Soroka
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Will Connors

