Molony captains Leinster while Penny makes return from injury

Scott Penny is back in the Leinster team.

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED their side for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens [KO 7.30pm].

Ross Molony will captain the side once again, while Scott Penny starts in the back row for his first appearance since his shoulder surgery.

Hugh O’Sullivan and Ross Byrne are the half-back pairing while the bench includes Jamison Gibson-Park, who could make his return from injury.

Head coach Leo Cullen named an extended bench of 13 players for the trip.

Leinster (v Northampton Saints)

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Joe Tomane

11. Cian Kelleher

10. Ross Byrne

9. Hugh O’Sullivan

1. Peter Dooley

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony (captain)

5. Ryan Baird

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny

8. Caelan Doris



Replacements:

Bryan Byrne

James Tracy

Michael Milne

Roman Salanoa

Scott Fardy

Josh Murphy

Will Connors

Jamison Gibson-Park

Ciaran Frawley

Dave Kearney

Conor O’Brien

Rory O’Loughlin

Adam Byrne

