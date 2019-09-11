Molony captains Leinster while Penny makes return from injury

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED their side for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens [KO 7.30pm].
Ross Molony will captain the side once again, while Scott Penny starts in the back row for his first appearance since his shoulder surgery.
Hugh O’Sullivan and Ross Byrne are the half-back pairing while the bench includes Jamison Gibson-Park, who could make his return from injury.
Head coach Leo Cullen named an extended bench of 13 players for the trip.
Leinster (v Northampton Saints)
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Joe Tomane
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Ross Byrne
9. Hugh O’Sullivan
1. Peter Dooley
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony (captain)
5. Ryan Baird
6. Max Deegan
7. Scott Penny
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
Bryan Byrne
James Tracy
Michael Milne
Roman Salanoa
Scott Fardy
Josh Murphy
Will Connors
Jamison Gibson-Park
Ciaran Frawley
Dave Kearney
Conor O’Brien
Rory O’Loughlin
Adam Byrne
