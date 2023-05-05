Harry Byrne to win 50th cap as Leinster make 9 changes for Sharks

LEO CULLEN HAS made nine changes to the Leinster team that beat Toulouse in last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final clash against the Sharks at Aviva Stadium [KO 5pm, RTÉ2/URC TV].

Luke McGrath will captain the side while out-half Harry Byrne has been named to win his 50th Leinster cap.

A strong back three sees Hugo Keenan continue at fullback, with Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney on the wings, while Ciarán Frawley and Charlie Ngatai start together in the centre positions for the first time this season.

McGrath captains the side at scrum-half, while Byrne makes his first start since the URC draw at the Stormers in March.

Dan Sheehan is named at hooker with Michael Milne and Tadhg Furlong packing down either side of him in the front row, while Ryan Baird and Jason Jenkins start in the second row.

In back row, Caelan Doris reverts to number eight and lines out alongside Max Deegan and Scott Penny.

Grand Slam winners Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne are all named on a strong Leinster bench, where there is also a welcome return from injury for Joe McCarthy, who could feature for the first time since January.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Ciarán Frawley

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Michael Milne

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ryan Baird

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. John McKee (18)

17. Andrew Porter (106)

18. Cian Healy (262)

19. Joe McCarthy (17)

20. Jack Conan (130)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (124)

22. Ross Byrne (146)

23. Liam Turner (18)

Cell C Sharks:

15. Aphelele Fassi

14. Marnus Potgieter

13. Lukhanyo Am (captain)

12. Ben Tapuai

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Boeta Chamberlain

9. Grant Williams

1. Ox Nche

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Corne Rahl

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. James Venter

7. Vincent Tshituka

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

Replacements:

16. Fez Mbatha

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Carlu Sadie

19. Jeandre Labuschagne

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Cameron Wright

22. Nevaldo Fleurs

23. Rohan Janse van Rensburg

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

