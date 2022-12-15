Sexton returns to the bench as Cullen opts for Kelleher over Sheehan

LEINSTER HAVE MADE four changes to their team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup game against Gloucester (KO: 8pm – live on RTÉ TV, BT Sport and on RTÉ Radio).

Luke McGrath, Rónan Kelleher, Ross Molony and Jack Conan come into the line-up.

The back-three remains the same for the third game in a row.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Jimmy O’Brien and James Lowe on the wings.

Garry Ringrose captains the team and is partnered in the centre by Charlie Ngatai.

Advertisement

Ross Byrne continues his record of having played in every game this season so far, and he is joined by McGrath in the half-backs.

𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐰𝐨 🏆



Your Cherry & Whites to face the five-time winners in Dublin👊



1️⃣4️⃣ Academy graduates

👨‍✈️ @bipmeehan skippers the team

🏥 @alexcraig_1 & Harry Taylor return



📰 https://t.co/AVQz5yt6Eb



🤝 Teamsheet proudly sponsored by @BPE_Solicitors #LEIvGLO // 🔵🍒 pic.twitter.com/Bo0sJVZCz5 — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) December 15, 2022

Kelleher is joined in the front row by Andrew Porter and Michael Ala’alatoa, while Molony packs down with James Ryan in the second row.

Conan comes into the back row, with Caelan Doris moving to number six, with Josh van der Flier on the openside.

On the bench, there is a welcome return for both Johnny Sexton and Jordan Larmour, with both players looking to make their first Leinster appearances since October, while Joe McCarthy and Max Deegan make their first European appearances of the season.

Gloucester have made 13 changes to their team which hardly augurs well for tomorrow night’s fixture.

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Hugo Keenan (46)

14. Jimmy O’Brien (60)

13. Garry Ringrose (109) CAPTAIN

12. Charlie Ngatai (8)

11. James Lowe (67)

10. Ross Byrne (138)

9. Luke McGrath (183)

1. Andrew Porter (98)

2. Rónan Kelleher (41)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa (33)

4. Ross Molony (149)

5. James Ryan (64)

6. Caelan Doris (60)

7. Josh van der Flier (119)

8. Jack Conan (122)

16. Dan Sheehan (36)

17. Ed Byrne (92)

18. Cian Healy (254)

19. Joe McCarthy (14)

20. Max Deegan (88)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (118)

22. Johnny Sexton (187)

23. Jordan Larmour (77)

Referee: Luc Ramos (France)

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.