Sexton returns to the bench as Cullen opts for Kelleher over Sheehan

Leinster take on Gloucester tomorrow in the Heineken Champions Cup.

49 minutes ago 1,675 Views 2 Comments
Sexton returns after injury.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE MADE four changes to their team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup game against Gloucester (KO: 8pm – live on RTÉ TV, BT Sport and on RTÉ Radio).

Luke McGrath, Rónan Kelleher, Ross Molony and Jack Conan come into the line-up.

The back-three remains the same for the third game in a row.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Jimmy O’Brien and James Lowe on the wings.

Garry Ringrose captains the team and is partnered in the centre by Charlie Ngatai.

Ross Byrne continues his record of having played in every game this season so far, and he is joined by McGrath in the half-backs.

Kelleher is joined in the front row by Andrew Porter and Michael Ala’alatoa, while Molony packs down with James Ryan in the second row.

Conan comes into the back row, with Caelan Doris moving to number six, with Josh van der Flier on the openside.

On the bench, there is a welcome return for both Johnny Sexton and Jordan Larmour, with both players looking to make their first Leinster appearances since October, while Joe McCarthy and Max Deegan make their first European appearances of the season.

Gloucester have made 13 changes to their team which hardly augurs well for tomorrow night’s fixture.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Hugo Keenan (46)
14. Jimmy O’Brien (60)
13. Garry Ringrose (109) CAPTAIN
12. Charlie Ngatai (8)
11. James Lowe (67)
10. Ross Byrne (138)
9. Luke McGrath (183)
1. Andrew Porter (98)
2. Rónan Kelleher (41)
3. Michael Ala’alatoa (33)
4. Ross Molony (149)
5. James Ryan (64)
6. Caelan Doris (60)
7. Josh van der Flier (119)
8. Jack Conan (122)

16. Dan Sheehan (36)
17. Ed Byrne (92)
18. Cian Healy (254)
19. Joe McCarthy (14)
20. Max Deegan (88)
21. Jamison Gibson-Park (118)
22. Johnny Sexton (187)
23. Jordan Larmour (77)

Referee: Luc Ramos (France)

