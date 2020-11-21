BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 21 November 2020
Ryan Baird's comeback continues as Leinster hand him Cardiff start

Leo Cullen has kept faith in the backline that impressed against Edinburgh last Monday

By Garry Doyle Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 12:23 PM
Ryan Baird is back in Leinster's starting XV.
LEINSTER HAVE NAMED their side to face Cardiff Blues tomorrow in Round 7 of the Guinness PRO14 at the RDS Arena tomorrow (KO 5.15pm, live on eir Sport and TG4).

Coach Leo Cullen has selected four players from the Leinster Rugby Academy in his match day 23. He retains the same back line that accounted for Edinburgh on Monday evening.

As a result it’s a back three of Jimmy O’Brien, Cian Kelleher and Dave Kearney with Ciarán Frawley and Academy back Liam Turner in the centre.

Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne are the half backs.

In the pack there are changes in the second row and the back row but the front row of Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Bent start once again.

It’s a new second row with Ross Molony joined by Ryan Baird. Baird came off the bench in the win against Edinburgh having recovered from an abductor injury.

In the back row, Josh Murphy comes in at blindside flanker with Dan Leavy moving across to openside. Rhys Ruddock again captains the side from number eight.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (23)
14. Cian Kelleher (18)
13. Liam Turner (3)
12. Ciarán Frawley (29)
11. Dave Kearney (153)
10. Harry Byrne (15)
9. Luke McGrath (133)
1. Peter Dooley (80)
2. James Tracy (115)
3. Michael Bent (146)
4. Ross Molony (101)
5. Ryan Baird (13)
6. Josh Murphy (37)
7. Dan Leavy (67)
8. Rhys Ruddock (179) CAPTAIN

16. Dan Sheehan (4)
17. Michael Milne (13)
18. Tom Clarkson (3)
19. Devin Toner (253)
20. Jack Dunne (9)
21. Rowan Osborne (5)
22. Michael Silvester (1)
23. Scott Penny (18)

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

 


